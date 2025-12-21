As the Los Angeles Lakers had a showdown with the in-state Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, resulting in the disappointing 103-88 loss, LeBron James would be asked about an interesting situation that happened with his opponents. While some have speculated that the Lakers could obtain Chris Paul after he was sent home by the Clippers, James would give his thoughts about the exit of his friend.

Speaking to the media, James would be asked by ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly if he had the chance to talk to Paul after the situation ended with the Clippers, to which the star responded, “No, I haven't talked with him.” In a follow-up question by Azarly asking if he was surprised by how events transpired, James would have straight-forward repsonse.

“It’s not for me to comment on. It’s none of my business,” James said.

Asked LeBron James if he had a chance to talk to Chris Paul since the Clippers sent him home. “No I haven’t.” Me: “Were you surprised at all at how things played out.” LeBron: “It’s not for me to comment on. It’s not none of my business.” pic.twitter.com/zwgDVcnERF — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 21, 2025

Though James did not have an in-depth answer on Paul's situation, the basketball world could take that in a bunch of ways, with one theory of wanting to hold back any criticism on the Clippers part so the Lakers could add the veteran guard at some point. However, it could be just a blunt answer from James that tells it how it is.

At any rate, if Los Angeles were to have interest in adding Paul, since they have an open roster spot, the team wouldn't be able to acquire him until January 19. Paul's family is in the Los Angeles area, which made the Clippers a perfect destination along with his prior familiarity, but now that he's been sent home, he could be looking for a new team or retire.

The Lakers do help his situation in terms of locale and also the potential chance to compete for a title that has eluded him his whole career.