The Los Angeles Lakers have been a bit Jekyll and Hyde this season. When things are right, they look like they can compete with any team in the league. But when things are not going smoothly, the team doesn't look very competitive.

After being blown out by the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Lakers followed that up with a crushing 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic. The loss dropped Los Angeles to 34-23, two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns in the Pacific Division.

On Thursday, the teams will square off in the desert. Thankfully for the Lakers, Phoenix will once again be missing some of its most important pieces.

Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jordan Goodwin, Haywood Highsmith, and Cole Anthony have all been ruled out, per AZ Central's Duane Rankin. Booker is, of course, the biggest loss for the Suns.

Booker suffered a right hip strain against the San Antonio Spurs last week. In the three games since, Phoenix's offense has been paltry. They were also blown out by the Celtics, losing by 16 points, 97-81, Tuesday night. They managed just 77 points in the game prior against the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the Lakers' big three likely playing, it might prove difficult for the Suns to keep up.

Los Angeles' second unit might even get a boost. Backup center Jaxson Hayes was upgraded to probable on Wednesday, while Rui Hachimura is listed as questionable with an illness.

The Lakers have had their troubles, but offense, for the most part, has not been among them. The defensive end of the court has left plenty to be desired. But with Jalen Green struggling in his return, and the Suns lacking many other scoring options, Thursday appears to be a prime opportunity to get back into the win column.

This game may very well go a long way to determine the division winner. The Suns have won two of the first three meetings and a Lakers loss would ensure the tiebreak for Phoenix.