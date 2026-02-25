Paolo Banchero capped the Orlando Magic’s four-game Western Conference road trip with a 36-point performance in a 110-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, but his impact extended beyond scoring. In consecutive matchups against Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic, Banchero embraced primary defensive assignments that highlighted his potential as an elite two-way player.

Wendell Carter Jr., who recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes — including the game-winning putback — praised Banchero’s defensive focus and competitiveness.

“Man, when P is locked in defensively he’s one of the best in this league. He has the potential one of the best two way players to ever play this game in my opinion. He had two big challenges with Kawhi the other night and then Luka tonight. He took that challenge head on. When he's in that mode, when he's locked in, man, it unlocks his team and takes us to whole another level.”

On Sunday, Leonard scored 37 points against Orlando, adding eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 14-for-25 from the field. Two nights later, Doncic faced a more disruptive defensive presence from the Magic. The Lakers star finished with 22 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds but shot 8-for-24 from the field and 2-for-10 from 3-point range while committing two turnovers.

Paolo Banchero accepts challenge of guarding elite scorers

Banchero addressed the defensive responsibility of guarding premier scorers across the league.

“Yeah, I think it's just me, you know, accepting the challenge. You know, I think a lot of times, you know, coaches want, you know, some of the better players to guard a guy. They don't have to expend as much energy. But, you know, having Jalen out, having Franz out, Those are two of our best perimeter defenders. And so I know that I got to step up on that side of the ball. And I'm a big guy, I can move. I feel like I'm a good defender, especially one on one, guarding bigger guys, bigger guards.”

He acknowledged the difficulty of containing stars but emphasized effort and physicality.

“And so guarding guys like that, you're not going to stop them from scoring, but you can make your heart on them, make them miss a couple shots, just make them expend a lot of energy. So that's just what I've been trying to do. Kawhi obviously had a big night, but getting a couple of stops and just making it difficult and you know, look at him being a hell of a player and just a creator with the ball in his hands, you know, trying to just show my body and you know, be there when he's trying to get looks, make plays.”

Banchero’s offensive output remained steady. Against the Lakers, he added 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting 12-for-22 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line in 38 minutes.

Magic contain Luka Doncic as Banchero delivers late vs. Lakers

Head coach Jamahl Mosley emphasized the collective challenge of defending Doncic while highlighting Banchero’s timely shot-making.

“Listen, sometimes when he shoots, you just gotta hope it doesn't go in. Because he's that good and when the game was on the line, he took the big three that put them up three. And Paolo comes back and hit one. As soon as that one went up in the corner, you know it's good because that's what he's done. I've seen him do it. He did it when we played Portland when we were in Dallas. I've seen that same exact shot. So you've just got to keep mixing the coverages up against him, make it difficult, do your best to do it without fouling, and just continue to make it tough on him.”

Orlando held Doncic below his season average of 32.5 points while limiting his efficiency. With the win, the Magic improved to 31-26 and secured road victories over both Los Angeles teams in the same season for the first time since 2012-13.

The Magic return home Thursday to begin a four-game homestand against the Houston Rockets (35-21). As Orlando continues its push in the Eastern Conference standings, Banchero’s willingness to defend elite scorers while carrying the offensive load underscores the franchise cornerstone’s growing two-way ceiling.