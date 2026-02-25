NBA insider Marc J. Spears said Wednesday that he would choose LeBron James over Luka Doncic as the Los Angeles Lakers’ closer in late-game situations, citing James’ versatility and track record in crunch time.

Speaking on NBA Today, Spears pointed to the final sequence of the Lakers’ 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, when Los Angeles had 6.7 seconds remaining and a chance to win. James inbounded the ball to Doncic, who later passed up an open look to James for a contested fadeaway 3-pointer over Jonathan Isaac on the left wing.

“There’s not many players in the NBA that close games better than LeBron James and in the one to two minute mark, Luka shot a three, Austin shot a three. LeBron James is standing over the side with Desmond Bane guarding him, he’s taller than Desmond Bane, fifty pounds heavier, and he’s there while they’re doing this one-on-one. And I think as great as Luka is, I want the ball in LeBron James’ hands because he can take the ball to the basket, pass out to Luka, pass out to Austin, I don’t think he should’ve taken the ball out at the end of the game. I think he should’ve gotten the ball… and he’s a great closer and didn’t get a chance to close.”

LeBron James, Luka Doncic stat lines fuel Lakers closer debate

James finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes. He shot 8-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line while also knocking down two 3-pointers.

Doncic recorded 22 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in 38 minutes but struggled with efficiency. He shot 8-for-24 from the field, 2-for-10 from 3-point range and 4-for-9 from the free-throw line.

The late-game decision has fueled discussion about roles in critical possessions for the Lakers, who fell to 34-23 with the defeat and dropped their second consecutive game. James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, has long been regarded as one of the league’s most reliable closers, particularly in playoff settings. Doncic, meanwhile, has built a reputation as a high-usage playmaker capable of creating shots under pressure.

The Lakers now look to regroup as they begin a two-game road trip starting Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns (33-26) at 6:00 p.m. PT. With the Western Conference standings tightly contested, clarity in late-game execution could prove pivotal as Los Angeles navigates the final stretch of the regular season.