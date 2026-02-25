Ahead of an intriguing offseason for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, one insider has revealed what many believe will be the organization’s Plan A. Some believe James could join forces with veteran Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers; others say it’s too early to predict, believing that decision is predicated on how the end of the 2025-26 campaign plays out for the Lakers.

However, if the Lakers are to retain James for their future, they’ll have to align their ducks in a row, which is landing another superstar, such as Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

“The Lakers are one of the few teams this summer projected to have significant room below the cap to chase top-tier free agents or go after a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo via an unbalanced trade,” Pincus wrote. “That $54-$80 million in cap room won’t amount to much if James is back at a maximum salary of $58 million. Plan A for the Lakers, per competing executives and player agents, appears to be moving on from James to build around the younger star, Luka Dončić.

“Scouts across the league are skeptical that LA can defend well enough with a core of Austin Reaves, Dončić, and James. Reaves is expected to opt out of his final year at $14.9 million, to try and re-sign as close to the max as he can get (about $41.5 million starting salary).”

How Reaves’ new deal could ultimately factor into whether James stays for at least one more season.

“As a free agent, Reaves takes up a projected $26.5 million of the team’s cap room. The Lakers can use that difference between his salary and cap hold to maximize flexibility this summer,” Pincus added. “Still, Plan A may not bear fruit. If the Lakers strike out on their top goals, they could delay until 2027. If so, perhaps James returns for one final goodbye, farewell tour, etc. It may not be LA’s primary goal, but it’ll sell tickets while giving James a proper sendoff.”

How the Lakers fare in the postseason should also weigh heavily on their offseason plans.

Brian Windhorst’s blunt take on LeBron James, Lakers

Perhaps the issues that have plagued the Lakers’ regular season aren’t related to injuries, but rather the chemistry of players’ overall fit alongside All-Star LeBron James. The Lakers are a better team without James in the lineup, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, he said, per ESPN’s First Take.

“When Luka [Doncic], LeBron [James], and Austin Reaves play together, they’re just not a good team,” Windhorst said. “When it’s just [Austin & Luka] out there, the Lakers are an excellent team.”

"When Luka [Doncic], LeBron [James], and Austin Reaves play together, they're just not a good team… When it's just [Austin & Luka] out there, the Lakers are an excellent team." – Brian Windhorst 🤔 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/WGd6h44gLv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 25, 2026

The Lakers fell to the Magic 110-109 on Monday.