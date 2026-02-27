The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain. LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Trae Young and his barber. Those are just some of the storied rivalries in the rich history of the NBA.

Now, add to that esteemed list: Deandre Ayton and Clint Capela? Emphasis on the question mark.

Ayton recently addressed his reduced role on the Lakers, saying, “They're trying to make me Clint Capela.”

After the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, 113-110, Capela found the perfect time to clap back at Ayton.

“You got two of the best floor generals in the game, my dawg. Lock in,” wrote the veteran center on his Instagram Story, adding two laughing emojis.

Clint Capela calls out Deandre Ayton on IG 😬 “U got 2 of the best floor general in the game my dawg Lockinnn 🤣🤣” pic.twitter.com/fn2q1qGwV2 — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) February 27, 2026

It was a clever response from the 31-year-old Capela, who has learned to embrace his minimal role in his second stint with the Rockets. Of course, he was referring to Luka Doncic and LeBron James, who are among the most selfless playmakers in the league.

Ayton finished with two points and four rebounds in 23 minutes against the Suns.

His first stint with the Lakers has been up-and-down, to say the least. There has been a stretch when he was an instant double-double, and there have been games wherein he looked like he just started playing basketball a few months ago.

There have always been concerns about Ayton's competitiveness and motor, and the Lakers have experienced them recently.

Ayton is averaging 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds this season.

The Lakers will have to answer many questions about Ayton. But really, the most interesting one is: Will he fire back at Capela?