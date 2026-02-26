The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on a two-game skid after a close loss to the Orlando Magic last time around, and will visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday next. Los Angeles has done well with availability in recent weeks with all three of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves expected to be fit for this one.

However, Rui Hachimura is on the official injury report alongside Jaxson Hayes, with Hachimura listed as questionable and Hayes as probable. Hachimura is dealing with an illness, while Hayes is nursing a right ankle sprain.

The two join Bronny James and Adou Thiero, who are both confirmed to be out.

Rui Hachimura injury status vs. Suns

Given Rui Hachimura is questionable on the injury report, his availability will likely be a game-time decision. He came off the bench against the Magic to add 10 points and two steals and may once again prove useful off the bench.

The Suns, meanwhile, still have Dillon Brooks, Devin Booker, Cole Anthony and Haywood Highsmith confirmed to be missing. The Lakers (34-23) have slipped to sixth in the tightly packed Western Conference after suffering back-to-back losses, including the humbling against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Suns (33-26) have dropped seven of their last ten games to fall to seventh in the standings. Hachimura is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game and will add another threat against a team that is majorly depleted.

Phoenix currently leads the season series 2-1, making this fourth and final meeting critical for potential postseason tiebreaker scenarios.

Lakers injury report

Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Illness)

Jaxson Hayes: Probable (Right Ankle; Sprain)

Bronny James: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Adou Thiero: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Suns injury report

Cole Anthony: Out (Not With Team)

Devin Booker: Out (Right Hip; Strain)

Dillon Brooks: Out (Left Hand; Fracture)

Jordan Goodwin: Out (Left Calf; Strain)

Haywood Highsmith: Out (Right Knee; Injury Management)