The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third consecutive defeat following their 113-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The game ended in similar fashion to the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday as their late game execution just did not come through. When asked after the game where the Lakers’ frustration stands, Austin Reaves summed it up in only two words, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Very high,” Reaves stated during his postgame media sessions.

The difference between the Magic game and the Thursday night was the Lakers ended up taking the late game shot they wanted. Against the Magic, Luka Doncic was freed up by a Deandre Ayton screen to take the potential game-winner. In a bewildering moment, he passed the ball to LeBron James who was forced into a rushed fadeaway.

Trailing by three against the Suns and looking to send the game into overtime, Austin Reaves ran through a series of screens to free himself up in the corner for an open three. Marcus Smart found him, but his shot was slightly off.

As with the Magic game, the Lakers held a double digit lead in the second half, only to watch the Suns storm back and surge ahead. When the game becomes close down the stretch, that’s when all the little things are magnified. For Reaves, there were plenty of blunders for the Lakers on the margins that could have changed the outcome if they had been better, as per Khobi Price of The California Post.

“Control the controllables. There was a handful of plays tonight where I felt like if we are better, then it can swing the game,” Reaves said. “Every possession matters. That sounds like a cliche because there’s so many of them, but it can swing the game in either direction throughout the game. One little play, one little mistake can ignite a crowd, ignite a team, whatever it may be. Control those controllables.”

Against the Suns, Reaves finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. It was only his third game back in the starting lineup since his minutes restriction was lifted following his return from a calf injury.

The Lakers’ mini road trip concludes with a trip to visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The team will then return home for the second night of a back-to-back with the Sacramento Kings in town on Sunday evening.