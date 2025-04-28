The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen 3-1 in the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering a brutal 116-113 Game 4 loss. L.A. has had no answers in several games so far. However, it appears Luka Doncic's play in the fourth quarter could be the reason why the team is struggling against Minnesota in this series.

Most notably, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is straight up outplaying Doncic in the fourth quarter. Edwards is beating Doncic in each category in the fourth quarter, as he's recorded a total of 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Lakers' star has recorded 20 points, seven rebounds, and one assist while owning a 29.4% shooting percentage and a 16.7% three-point percentage.

Luka Doncic vs. Anthony Edwards by the numbers in the 4th quarter of the Lakers-Timberwolves series:

🔸20 PTS 🔹30 PTS

🔸7 REBS 🔹12 REBS

To make matters worse, the Timberwolves in general are outscoring the Lakers in the fourth quarter this series, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The fourth-quarter margin between the two teams is 105-69, which is a 36-point difference.

“The Wolves have outscored the Lakers in each fourth quarter in this series. The fourth-quarter scoring margin is 105-69. That's been the difference.”

Luka Doncic and the Lakers have simply been outplayed in the fourth quarter in each contest in the series so far. A lack of depth on the bench is seemingly the issue for Los Angeles. The team appears to be gassing out by the later portion of each contest, allowing the Timberwolves to outplay them when it matters most.

A Reddit user revealed just how much the Lakers are being outplayed, despite the fact that the Timberwolves were one of the worst teams in clutch time this season. It paints another picture of how Minnesota is shutting down Luka Doncic and his teammates in the postseason, as Minnesota is +88 over Los Angeles in the two clutch games in this series.

“Wolves were the 23rd-ranked clutch team in the NBA with a -8.4 clutch net rating, going 20-26. In the 2 clutch games vs LA, they are +88 with 2 wins.”

Game 5 tips off on Wednesday. The good news for Luka Doncic and the Lakers is that it's a home game that gives them a chance to keep the series going. A loss means Los Angeles will be eliminated much earlier than many previously thought.