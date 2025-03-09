With a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers' eight-game win streak is now something of the past. As upsetting as the loss was, the Lakers suffered more than just a single defeat as LeBron James and Luka Doncic both picked up injuries in the contest.

James' groin injury is the more serious matter, as the 40-year-old is expected to be out for at least one week. However, with all the attention on his mishap, the Lakers added Doncic to their injury report for their upcoming matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic is questionable to play in the March 10 matchup with back spasms.

Los Angeles' situation only gets worse, as Doncic and James are only two of seven total players listed on the injury report. Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber will join James on the bench due to injury. James' son, Bronny James, is also out, on assignment with the South Bay Lakers of the G-League. Center Jaxson Hayes is the only other player in addition to Doncic listed as questionable with a knee bruise.

The Lakers say Luka Doncic (back soreness) is questionable Monday at Brooklyn in addition to confirming that LeBron James (left groin strain) is out. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/QVonwRBG2e — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the loss to the Celtics, Los Angeles remains in second place in the Western Conference. In their attempt to get back on track, the Lakers and Nets tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday night at the Barclays Center.

Lakers look to regain momentum against Nets

With one month remaining in the regular season, the Lakers are forced to begin their push to the playoffs without LeBron James. Should Luka Doncic be able to play through his injury, he will get his first chance to take full control of the offense as the bonafide No. 1 option.

Without James, Los Angeles brings its stellar 40-22 record into Brooklyn as the winner of eight of its 10 games since the All-Star break. Before losing to the Celtics, the Lakers were fairly dominant in their eight-game win streak, winning by an average of over 10 points per game.

The Nets have not been nearly as successful, losing seven straight entering the matchup. Brooklyn has also been struggling with injuries and will be without star guard Cam Thomas. After going on a 6-1 run into the All-Star break, the Nets are just 1-8 since.

The Lakers' matchup with the Nets is the second installment of their current four-game road trip. The trip lasts until March 14, when they conclude a back-to-back in Denver against the Nuggets. Los Angeles and Denver face each other for the second time within a month after the Lakers beat the Nuggets 123-100 at Ball Arena on Feb. 22.