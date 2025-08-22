Jaxson Dart is starting from scratch. After a stellar career at Ole Miss, where he got used to being the starting quarterback, he's back trying to earn playing time on the New York Giants behind veteran star Russell Wilson.

Not that he's bothered by it.

Dart helped the Giants to an unbeaten 3-0 record in the preseason, including their dominant victory over the New England Patriots, 42-10, on Thursday. He threw for 81 yards and an early touchdown to set the tone for New York.

After the game, Dart stressed that he has no qualms about his role as Wilson's backup.

“Whenever my number is called, I go out there and play my game. That's just my mindset every time I touch the field. Obviously, Russ is the starter, and he's going to be amazing. He's had a great camp,” said the Giants rookie in a video posted by Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano.

“My job is to be the best teammate and be ready whenever it is. But I'm excited.”

Jaxson Dart says he's ready if the Giants need him in the regular season.

The 22-year-old signal-caller has been repeatedly asked about embracing his situation. While it could be irritating to hear the same question over and over, Dart has remained even-keeled, displaying his maturity and self-awareness.

He was drafted by the Giants as the 25th overall pick, and it could only be a matter of time before the team hands him the keys, with the 36-year-old Wilson arguably in the twilight of his career.

Dart will be a sponge and learn as much as he can from Wilson. Dart has been nothing but impressive since joining the squad, with Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown hailing the young quarterback's ability to create chemistry with his teammates.

“He's got a kind of swagger and aura and element to him that he's the everyman. He can connect with the skill guys, to the linemen, to the receivers, to the DBs. It doesn't matter—old, young, or veteran. He's got that cool way about him that guys cling to,” said Brown in a report from Yahoo! Sports' Jori Epstein.

With Dart improving every day, the future sure looks bright for the Giants.