New Orleans Saints fans may have some hard times ahead, as the franchise moves through a rebuilding/transitional phase, but they celebrated one of their own on Thursday. Retired defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was the man of the hour, or rather the day.

The New Orleans native, who played two seasons with the LSU Tigers and spent the final three years of his NFL career with the Saints, received a key to the city, per John DeShazier of NewOrleansSaints.com. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council went one step further and declared Aug. 21, 2025 as Tyrann Mathieu Day.

The Super Bowl 54 champion and three-time All-Pro expressed his appreciation for the honor.

“I don't think I can really find the words,” Mathieu said. “I'm super grateful and humbled. Never really imagined that I'd have my own day in New Orleans, even a key to the city. I feel like all of those were dreams of mine that were farfetched. I feel really, really blessed right now.”

Tyrann Mathieu left an imprint in New Orleans, NFL

The 2013 third-round draft pick amassed 36 interceptions, 100 pass breakups, 685 solo tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries during a 12-year run that saw him suit up for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Saints. Eventually, he did find the right words to share with the Big Easy.

“My message to the city, to the fans, to the people of Louisiana is thank you,” Mathieu said, via the Saints' X account. “Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for rooting for me. Thank you for encouraging me. Thank you for challenging me. I feel like the people of Louisiana definitely kept their hands on me the whole way through.”

to Louisiana, from the Honey Badger 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/nqD8WBl725 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 22, 2025

The Honey Badger did weather some lows in the Bayou State — LSU dismissed him in 2012 for reportedly violating its substance abuse policy for athletes — but he regained fans' trust and made a big impact in the NFL. After helping the 2019-20 Chiefs win their first championship in 50 years, Tyrann Mathieu returned home. Although he had lost a step, the St. Augustine alum still proved to be a valuable playmaker for the Saints. He started in all 51 games with the franchise.

Mathieu is staying connected to the NFL and will serve as a studio analyst for YouTube's Week 1 Friday night matchup between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers, which takes place in Brazil. No matter where this next chapter takes him, though, the 33-year-old will remain bonded with his beloved New Orleans. He does not really have a choice now.