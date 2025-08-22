At such a crucial juncture of the season, the Boston Red Sox began a three-game series on the road against their sworn rival New York Yankees. With the Red Sox playing average baseball over the past week or so, the Yankees have surpassed them for second place in the AL East. And with both teams jockeying for playoff positioning, it was Nathaniel Lowe who came up huge for the Red Sox, hitting the go-ahead run in what ended up being a 6-3 win over the Yankees to start the series.

In the fifth inning of what was a back-and-forth affair for most of the proceedings, Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two apiece. And then in his very next plate appearance, he one-upped himself — driving in Trevor Story with a double to give the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. This lead would prove to be decisive, as the Red Sox did not relinquish the advantage and even tacked on two more runs to extend the lead.

Lowe certainly has Yankees reliever Luke Weaver's number, with FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal even saying as much during their postgame interview.

“I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit and hit it hard, and I did it,” Lowe told Rosenthal. “It was an exciting game. The back-and-forth was pretty fun.”

“It was an exciting game, the back-and-forth was pretty fun!”@Ken_Rosenthal talks with Nathaniel Lowe after the 6-3 win by the Red Sox tonight in New York pic.twitter.com/A3EHTNmcPj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 22, 2025

Lowe, of course, did not get the Red Sox to victory lane on his own. Roman Anthony took center stage and drove in three runs — two with a monster home run in the ninth.

The Red Sox improved to 69-59 on the season, trimming the Yankees' lead above them in the standings to half-a-game.

Nathaniel Lowe makes good first impression for Alex Cora's Red Sox

It wasn't until a few days ago when Lowe became a member of the Red Sox following his release from the Washington Nationals. Since signing with Boston, he's done nothing but rake, hitting for an OPS of 1.114 albeit in just eight at-bats.

At the end of the day, Lowe is simply seizing the opportunity to play for a contending team such as the Red Sox.

“It's like a dream come true. It's so exciting to join a team that's as promising and as talented as what we have going on here. The whole goal is to push down the stretch, make the postseason, and win the whole thing. It's a really great opportunity. I feel really happy to contribute,” Lowe added.