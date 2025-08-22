The New York Giants may have found their quarterback of the future. Rookie Jaxson Dart shined again in the final weekend of the NFL preseason, prompting head coach Brian Daboll to publicly affirm his belief in the young signal-caller. New York invested heavily to draft Dart, and his early performances have quickly sparked optimism across the city.

SNYTV’s Connor Hughes took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and posted a photo of the Giants head coach smiling at the podium while backing his rookie quarterback with full confidence.

“I’m glad we drafted him. I’m glad he’s our guy.”

The photo quickly spread among New York football fans, with many debating whether Dart should immediately start or continue to sit behind veteran Russell Wilson. Either way, Daboll’s words reinforce the franchise’s commitment to the former Ole Miss standout.

The Giants’ trust in Dart is no surprise given Daboll’s track record. During his time with the Buffalo Bills, he developed Josh Allen into one of the league’s top quarterbacks, helping raise Allen’s adjusted completion percentage from 62.8 percent to 75.9 percent over four seasons. Now, the former Bills offensive coordinator sees similar potential in Dart, whose poise and accuracy have stood out from the moment he stepped on the practice field.

The team traded up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to secure quarterback Jaxson Dart, sending the No. 34 and No. 99 picks along with a 2026 third-rounder to the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 25 overall pick. The move came just weeks after the team cut ties with Daniel Jones in March, whose $160 million contract had become a major salary cap burden. By making such an aggressive draft-day maneuver, New York signaled they were ready to reset their future under center.

In three preseason games, Dart completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns, one rushing score, and no interceptions, posting an impressive 68.1 completion percentage and an 80.0 adjusted completion rate that ranked first among rookie quarterbacks. Those numbers gave the Giants early proof that their investment was paying off.

The front office’s decision was as much about long-term stability as short-term competition. General manager Joe Schoen emphasized that landing Dart gave New York a fresh foundation at the game’s most important position, one the franchise could finally build around confidently.

That belief was fueled by Dart’s breakout 2024 season at Ole Miss, where he posted a 180.6 passer rating with 4,266 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions across 13 games. Those numbers cemented him as one of the most polished quarterbacks in the draft class and gave the Giants confidence that he could be developed into a franchise cornerstone. The 22-year-old rookie quarterback now enters New York as the quarterback of the future, learning behind Wilson and Jameis Winston while preparing to eventually take the reins.