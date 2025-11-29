Before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic pulled into Crypto.com Arena in a Bugatti W16 Mistral, yes, the same $5 million hypercar that’s been blowing up timelines and making even Snoop Dogg lose his mind. The two linked up earlier this week, with Snoop getting a close-up look at the limited-edition ride, one of only 99 ever made.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka saw the car and delivered the most L.A. line possible: “You are now all L.A.”

Doncic has been building a reputation for pulling up in style, but this one instantly jumped to the top of his personal highlight reel. The Mistral packs a monstrous 1,600-horsepower W16 engine, the same one that pushed Bugatti toward record-breaking speeds. It’s the kind of car athletes post on Instagram, not the kind they typically drive daily to an NBA arena.

The timing makes the arrival even better. Lakers-Mavericks games already come with enough storylines, but Doncic rolling in with a car worth more than most rosters’ minimum contracts adds an extra layer of drama before tipoff.

The Lakers are looking to build momentum, the Mavericks are trying to tighten up defensively, and Doncic is once again stepping into a building where he’s had plenty of big moments, just not usually with a hypercar leading the way.

Only 99 Mistrals exist, and now one of them is casually rolling into an NBA arena. On Black Friday, Luka Doncic is looking to match that energy on the court. The hypercar flex is cool, but for the Mavericks, the real problem is that he looks even scarier once he parks it.