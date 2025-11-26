The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to look like a team capable of doing serious damage in the Western Conference, and Tuesday night’s 135-118 rout of the LA Clippers offered a glimpse of their championship potential. Luka Dončić led the charge with one of his most electrifying performances as a Laker, finishing with 43 points, 13 assists, and 9 rebounds, while Austin Reaves emerged as a key No. 2 scoring option. Even at age 40, LeBron James continues to play at a high level, contributing 25 points as more of the No. 3 in the team’s pecking order, proving the Lakers’ trio can dominate offensively when firing on all cylinders.

CUP RUNNETH OVER: The Los Angeles Lakers have joined the Toronto Raptors in the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025. Twenty-three teams are vying for the final six spots with only two nights of Group Play left – tonight and Friday. Thanksgiving Eve brings nine games,… pic.twitter.com/DBiNZCfBrX — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2025

Dončić set the tone early, scoring 32 points in the first half alone, showcasing a mix of deep three-pointers, physical drives to the rim, and pinpoint passing that left the Clippers’ defense scrambling.

While he narrowly missed his 10th career 40-point triple-double, his performance solidified his place in Lakers history and highlighted the team’s evolving offensive blueprint: let the stars create, shoot efficiently, and spread the floor.

Reaves’ emergence as a reliable secondary scoring threat provides critical balance. His ability to pair with Dončić’s elite playmaking stretches defenses, while LeBron continues to exert influence with his versatility, veteran leadership, and late-game scoring.

Together, the trio demonstrates a sustainable model for sustained offensive dominance.

Still, challenges remain. The Lakers’ defense will need to tighten up, particularly as they approach tougher Western Conference matchups.

Center DeAndre Ayton’s return will also be crucial; the team needs more rim protection, interior scoring, and rebounding from him to complement the top three’s offensive firepower.

Despite these caveats, Tuesday night’s win served as a statement. The Lakers shot efficiently, moved the ball at a high pace, and showed what is possible when Luka, Reaves, and LeBron are all clicking.

With this blueprint, elite offensive execution anchored by their stars, coupled with incremental defensive improvements and Ayton’s eventual return, the Lakers are starting to look like a team capable of turning NBA championship aspirations into reality.

The message is clear: if Los Angeles can continue riding its top three while shoring up the supporting pieces, the Lakers’ title window may already be wide open.