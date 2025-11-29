The Los Angeles Lakers walked away with their 14th win of the season and sixth in a row after taking down the Dallas Mavericks Friday night, but the biggest storyline arguably surfaced after the final buzzer.

The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account after capturing Lakers superstar Luka Doncic discussing Mavericks rookie and 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg out of Duke following the 129-119 win. Curtis shared the clip with the full response, setting up Doncic’s honest assessment of the rookie.

“I think he’s a good player. Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with the 1st pick so he has a lot on his shoulder, but I think he will become a great player.”

Asked Luka Doncic about Cooper Flagg: “I think he’s a good player. Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with the 1st pick so he has a lot on his shoulder, but I think he will become a great player.” He was also asked about Flagg’s playmaking. The Mavs rookie had 11… pic.twitter.com/MTrjDTeQbc — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 29, 2025

Flagg’s showing supported those remarks. His stat line — 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists — highlighted how composed he played in his first meeting with Doncic. His 11 assists matched the significance of the comments, reinforcing that the rookie can handle primary playmaking duties for the Mavericks moving forward.

Doncic, meanwhile, controlled the game with 35 points and 11 assists, showing why he remains one of the league’s premier superstars. His performance fueled the Lakers’ 129-119 victory and stretched the team’s winning streak to six games, keeping Los Angeles near the top of the Western Conference standings. Austin Reaves also delivered in a major way, finishing with a game-high 38 points to help secure the win and continue his scorching start to the 2025-26 NBA season.

For Dallas, he’s tasked with replacing a player as talented as Doncic — a challenge close to impossible — yet the loss still delivered a promising takeaway. The rookie didn’t shy away from the moment and earned public validation from the very star he’s following. With the Mavericks sitting at 5-15, his rapid growth has become the clearest reason for optimism through the first 20 games of the season.

The night delivered more than a rivalry moment—it set the foundation for a long-term matchup between two elite playmakers. And instead of igniting personal drama, Doncic made it clear he sees Flagg as a future problem for the rest of the league.