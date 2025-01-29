Even with Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James struggling on Tuesday, his father, LeBron, has some optimism. However, don't tell that to Stephen A Smith. He explained on ESPN's First Take how he feels about Bronny playing, at the expense of other, more deserving and even qualifying players.

“I am pleading with LeBron James as a father, stop this, stop this,” Smith said. “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad. The first game of the season, opening night, the Griffey’s in attendance, a father-son duo playing in the NBA game for the first time. An absolutely, positively wonderful story. And then reality sets in.

“We love what we’re seeing from him in the G-League because that’s where you belong. As you hone your skills and get better, and you legitimately earn, which I believe he has the potential to do, I am rooting for Bronny James, it would be cruel to root against him, he’s a wonderful kid.

Bronny has been impressive in the G-League. He's averaging roughly 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. So far, he's had two 30+ point performances and has shown his increased scoring. His ball-handling, shooting, and slashing abilities have improved dramatically since the start of the season.

However, the Lakers brought Bronny in against the Philadelphia 76ers where Tyrese Maxey had his way. Despite the rough showing, Smith points out an underlying element. He's illustrating that Bronny isn't ready for the NBA just yet. He's played some minutes, but his 15 minutes on Tuesday was the highest of his career.

Stephen A Smith feels for Lakers' Bronny James

People want Bronny to succeed. After going into cardiac arrest before the 2023-24 USC basketball season, it was a miracle that he even played. His one-and-done season with the Trojans wasn't anything to fantasize about. However, he showed his versatility, strength, and lots of untapped potential.

While LeBron and Bronny made NBA history by playing together in the season opener, the latter has mostly been in the G-League. He's been developing and paving his way. Unfortunately, Smith feels that LeBron's involvement is only hurting his son in the short term and the long term.

“I wish him nothing but the best but he’s LeBron James' son and everybody knows what attention that brings,” Smith said.

“You know what it’s going to do to your son, to people that are missing out on opportunities. Who are busting their tails on NBA teams and G-League, Europe, and everywhere else. What kind of opportunity they’re starving for? You're exposing your son like this.”

Either way, the Lakers could keep Bronny on the main roster for a while, because of LeBron. At the end of the day, his son still needs to develop and become an all-around player for him to be effective immediately.