LeBron James finally got his wish. On Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, James and his son, Bronny, became the first father-son duo to ever appear in an NBA game together when the two checked in together during the second quarter.

Expand Tweet

The younger James' first NBA stint was a short one. He played just three minutes before being pulled by JJ Redick just before halftime, finishing 0-for-2 from the floor with one missed three-point attempt. On his first offensive possession, he collected an offensive rebound before his putback attempt was blocked by Rudy Gobert.

After the two checked in together, fans online were ecstatic in celebrating the historic moment.

“Such a cool moment for both of them they’ll remember this for the rest of their lives,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Don’t care about how good Bronny ends up being we will never see this again and that makes this an awesome moment.”

The Lakers drafted James this season in the second round, No. 55 overall, after he spent one season at USC. James is expected to spend most of his rookie season in the G League, but it's great to see him get such a special, historic moment with his dad.

The elder James played 15 minutes in the first half, scoring eight points and grabbing three rebounds. He picked up right where he left off last season as he begins Year 22 in the league, throwing down a thunderous dunk early on in the game.

James is still capable of playing at an All-NBA level and carrying this Lakers roster to the playoffs even as he creeps into his 40s. He has the Lakers off to a very good start this season, as Los Angeles is out to a lead over the Timberwolves during the third quarter on opening night.