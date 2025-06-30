NBA free agency begins on Monday at 6 p.m. EST, and one player to keep an eye on is Austin Reaves. After initially declining a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, rumors are swirling that teams across the league are keeping tabs on Reaves.

The rumors surrounding the 27-year-old guard began after insider Chris Haynes claimed that rival executives hold Reaves in “high regard.” Based on his reporting, it sounds like the Lakers could be in a bidding war with several organizations for Austin Reaves.

“There are a lot of rival executives who hold Austin Reaves in high regard. I think he's gotten wind of that. I think his representation has gotten wind of that, and I think that's why [Reaves and his camp] feel like they have to make that decision.”

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
LeBron James photoshopped in Thunder jersey (number 23)
Thunder trade proposal for LeBron James adds four-time champion to Finals winnersBailey Bassett ·
Golden State Warriors shooting guard De'Anthony Melton (8) is pictured against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center.
Rumor: Lakers expected to show interest in ex-Warriors guardTomer Azarly ·
LeBron James number 23 photoshopped in Nuggets jersey
Nuggets’ trade proposal for LeBron James after Rich Paul commentsBailey Bassett ·
Bucks center Brook Lopez in a Lakers jersey
Sources: Brook Lopez emerging as Lakers’ top free agency targetAnthony Irwin ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up before the start of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Brian Windhorst drops Lakers’ LeBron James trade update after talking to agents involvedZachary Weinberger ·
Suns center Nick Richards (2) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center with the Knicks and Lakers logos in the background
NBA rumors: Suns center linked to Knicks, Lakers in trade talksJosue Pavon ·

Reaves experienced career-highs playing as the third option behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He stepped up in a big way for the Lakers, and there is a chance Austin Reaves only improves moving forward, whether that's in L.A. or elsewhere. Reaves ended the 2024-25 campaign experiencing career highs in points per game (20.2), rebounds per game (4.5), assists per game (5.8), and steals per game (1.1). He also shot 46.0% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc.

That's the type of production the Lakers can't afford to lose. Especially if the franchise hopes to get back in title contention with James and Doncic leading the way. It's unclear what teams are potentially in the race to sign the four-year guard, but based on his production throughout his career so far, he should garner plenty of interest from around the league.

Despite the rumored interest from other teams, there is a belief that Austin Reaves will eventually re-sign with the Lakers. Although Reaves turned down a four-year, $89.2 million contract offer from Los Angeles, both sides seem motivated to agree to a deal once the free agency window opens on Monday.