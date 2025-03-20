Kobe Bryant carved out a decorated basketball career, worthy to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Black Mamba earned one NBA MVP award, five NBA championships, and two NBA Finals MVPs. But while Bryant was legendary, that doesn't mean his career was perfect. In fact, he also endured some shortcomings. Here are the 10 biggest stains on Kobe Bryant's legacy, ranked.

1. Kobe Bryant is accused of sexual assault

The biggest stain on Bryant's legacy has to be the rape allegations against him back in 2003. The allegations reportedly began, when he checked in to Cordillera Lodge and Spa in Edwards, Colorado. Originally, Bryant was there to have his knee treated at a nearby clinic when a 19-year-old hotel employee accused the Lakers star of the criminal act.

To make matters worse, the Black Mamba was already married to Vanessa Bryant at that time. During the midst of the 2003-04 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers star was forced to fly back and forth in order to appear for court hearings. But more importantly, it threatened his NBA career while also ruining his reputation. Ultimately, the case was dropped, and a civil suit was settled out of court.

2. Kobe Bryant's Lakers are upset by Pistons in 2004 NBA Finals

Although Bryant was dealing with the sexual assault case, the Lakers were still doing well. Besides, the Purple and Gold still had Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton. The 56-26 Lakers ran past their Western Conference rivals in the postseason, as they were favored to win it all.

However, Los Angeles didn't expect a hungry Pistons squad, who clamped down on the team's star-studded cast. Bryant struggled mightily, averaging 22.6 points per game in the series but only shot 38.1% from the field overall and 17.4% from beyond the arc. It marked the first time the Black Mamba dropped a Finals series in his career.

3. Kobe Bryant has forgettable rookie season

Another knock on Bryant's legacy was his rookie season. Unlike his superstar counterparts, the Lakers' first-round draft pick needed some time before fully acclimating into the NBA. In his rookie year, he only averaged 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 41.7% from the field overall. If anything those, numbers didn't scream greatness. Thankfully, his work ethic and perseverance allowed him to defy the odds.

4. Kobe Bryant's Lakers blow 3-1 lead against Suns in 2006 playoffs

Life without Shaquille O'Neal was difficult for Bryant at first. But in the first round of the 2006 NBA Playoffs, it looked like the Lakers were finally looking like a serious contender. The seventh-seeded Lakers gave the second-seeded Phoenix Suns a run for their money, racing to a 3-1 series start, capped off by Bryant's iconic game-winning jumper in Game 4's overtime. But afterwards, the Suns took control of the series, as they clawed their way out of the hole by winning three-straight games.

5. Kobe Bryant's Lakers were swept thrice in the playoffs

Although Bryant made most of his moments in the postseason, it didn't mean that his playoff record was perfect. In fact, the Black Mamba actually struggled in postseason play at first. He experienced his first sweep at the hands of the Utah Jazz led by Karl Malone and John Stockton at the 1998 Western Conference Finals.

A year later, a David Robinson and Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs handed him his second sweep in the Western Conference Semifinals. Bryant experienced his third and final sweep at the hands of the third-seeded Dallas Mavericks, who were led by the hot shooting hand of Dirk Nowitzki to end the Lakers' three-peat hopes.

6. Celtics masterclass at 2008 NBA Finals against Kobe Bryant's Lakers

Four years after the Lakers' monumental collapse at the 2004 NBA Finals, the Purple and Gold found its way back to the Finals stage without Shaquille O'Neal. However, the Boston Celtics were ready to spoil the party. Anchored by the team's newly minted big three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, the Celtics tore the Lakers apart in six games. Despite coming off an MVP season, Bryant was limited to 40.5% shooting from the field and a measly 32.1% from rainbow country.

7. Kobe Bryant has second-most missed shots in NBA history

At one point, Bryant was the NBA's all-time leader for the most missed field goals in history. Throughout his career, the Black Mamba actually missed a total of 14,481 shots in his career. His tally would only be surpassed in the 2024-25 season by LeBron James. But to this day, Bryant remains the runner-up in the record books.

8. Kobe Bryant's losing record against LeBron James

While it's an often-heated debate with LeBron James and Bryant in terms of who's better, statistics say that the former reigns supreme. James actually holds 16 wins against Bryant out of their 22 clashes against each other, all of which took place in the regular season. It's not exactly a good look for Bryant in terms of the GOAT conversation.

9. Kobe Bryant and the failed 2012-13 Lakers super team

One of the biggest black eyes in Bryant's career has to be the 2012-13 season. The Lakers assembled one of the most star-studded rosters, acquiring Dwight Howard, Steve Nash, and Jeremy Lin. It's worth noting that the team already had Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Metta World Peace.

While the squad carried heavy championship expectations, the Lakers campaign quickly went south as injuries and locker room concerns took center stage. Los Angeles did manage to limp their way into the playoffs as the eight seed but were brutally swept by the San Antonio Spurs. It would've been Bryant's fourth sweep of his career had he been healthy enough to play.

10. Kobe Bryant is Lakers franchise leader in turnovers

Another blemish in Bryant's legacy comes in the form of career turnovers. In his 20-year NBA career, Bryant tallied a total of 4,010 turnovers. This is the most by any Laker.