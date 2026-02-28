MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Norman Powell considered “week-to-week” with a groin strain, the team is looking for ways to fill the void that the All-Star has now left, which is no doubt a big ask with how productive he's been. As the Heat's frustrations grow amid a step back in the last two disappointing losses, head coach Erik Spoelstra expresses confidence that the team can keep the ship afloat, especially with star Tyler Herro.

While Powell deals with a Grade 1 groin strain that's going to potentially keep the 32-year-old out for a handful of games, as Miami has four games this upcoming week, Herro is the obvious choice to fill the role as the lead offensive option along with Bam Adebayo. Still, Powell has been crucial to the Heat's offense, leading the team with 22.5 points per game, but one can't forget that Herro was an All-Star last season, averaging 23.9 points per game.

Though Miami is losing Powell for an unknown amount of time, Herro's workload seems likely to increase, with Spoelstra even saying to ClutchPoints that he was “planning on playing him a few more minutes anyway.”

“Well, we know what we miss with Norm,” Spoelstra said before Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. “He's proven this year that he's a versatile, explosive scorer in our system, but we have other guys who can step up. Tyler, for sure, is a guy who's already started getting in a better rhythm and was planning on playing him a few more minutes anyway.”

“So, we need it,” Spoelstra continued. “You can see him in the second half [of last Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers] much more like himself, and I think that will just continue to get better.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on treating Norman Powell, more on Tyler Herro

While the Heat are sick and tired of participating in the play-in tournament, looking to climb the standings with 22 games left before Saturday, Herro will be crucial in maintaining the offense. However, this could mean a change of role from what fans have seen, as after missing 15 games with a ribs injury, Herro has been coming off the bench for the last four games.

There was already a question whether Herro would be re-inserted into the starting lineup, but now with Powell out, does Miami have a choice? Time will tell, but there's no denying that Herro is looking to stay healthy and help the Heat for the rest of the season, as he's missed 45 games this season with a myriad of injuries.

Also, the trio of Herro, Powell, and Adebayo has only played in 11 games this season, giving the team a small sample size on the ceiling this team can reach. At any rate, Powell will work to get back, though it remains to be seen how much time will be missed.

“We have who we have available today. I feel for Norm, because he wants to be out there for all the games, especially in these moments, you know, right now. But we'll treat him, and we'll see where he is after the week,” Spoelstra said.

Before Saturday's game against the Rockets, Miami is 31-29, putting them eighth in the Eastern Conference, but the good news is that, including the aforementioned contest, the Heat are home for the next seven of eight outings.