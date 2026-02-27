The Miami Heat will have to try to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday without their top scorer, as Norman Powell was forced to exit early due to a groin injury.

Powell, who was a late addition to the injury report, finished with three points on 1-of-5 shooting, three rebounds, and two assists.

According to Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, the 32-year-old Powell was already bothered by his groin injury before the game, but he still decided to suit up.

“Norman Powell (right groin strain) is done for the rest of the night. He was questionable with a groin issue and tried to play through it, but his night ends after 11 minutes,” wrote Chiang on X.

The Heat will have to get more creative offensively to fill the void left by Powell, who is averaging 22.9 points on 47.5% shooting.

It would be a huge blow to Miami if Powell is sidelined for an extended period, especially with the action picking up heading into the playoffs.

Powell is having the best year of his career, earning his first nod to the All-Star Game and proving the Heat right in signing him in the offseason. Many were confused as to why the Los Angeles Clippers let him walk after his breakout season.

If he remains out in the coming days, the Heat have enough depth to cover for him. The recent return of Tyler Herro from his rib injury was also perfect timing.

As of writing, the Heat are trailing the 76ers by a slim margin in the fourth quarter.