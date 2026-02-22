While the Memphis Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr. was busy offering “hugs” to his opponents, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra had a much different view of the chaos that unfolded late Saturday night.

Following the Heat’s 136-120 victory over the Grizzlies, Spoelstra addressed the fourth-quarter scuffle that saw Pippen and Miami forward Myron Gardner ejected after tumbling into the stands. While Pippen claimed he was retaliating to a “soft” cheap shot, Spoelstra isn't buying that narrative.

“I don’t know what happened on the three-point shot. I just saw Pippen fall,” Spoelstra told reporters. “I just saw the play after that and that looked like 95% Pippen. Let’s just see what it is. I love Myron regardless.”

Erik Spoelstra on scuffle between Myron Gardner and Scottie Pippen Jr.

The “95%” Spoelstra refers to was the moment Pippen charged Gardner and shoved him into the front row at Kaseya Center with 1:19 remaining. While the physical exchange grabbed the headlines, the actual basketball game was a masterclass in Heat culture.

The Miami Heat dismantled Memphis with elite ball movement, racking up 36 assists. Andrew Wiggins was the star of the night, scoring 28 points on a near-perfect 9-of-10 shooting performance. Norman Powell added 25 points, helping Miami pull away during a dominant 39-point third quarter. The win was a crucial boost for a Heat team that has relied heavily on its depth throughout a rocky season.

The Memphis Grizzlies, playing without Ja Morant, simply couldn't keep pace despite a breakout performance from GG Jackson, who dropped 28 points. Before his ejection, Pippen Jr. was the lone bright spot in the backcourt, finishing with 18 points and six assists.

To Memphis, it was a justified reaction to a dirty play. To Spoelstra and the Heat, it was an unnecessary escalation in a game that was already decided. Regardless of who is at fault, the bad blood between these two young players is officially a storyline to watch next time they meet.