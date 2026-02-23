As the Miami Heat outlasted the Memphis Grizzlies in their showdown on Saturday night, 136-120, the team looks to carry its three-game winning streak into Tuesday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. With the Heat looking to avoid the play-in tournament and climb the Eastern Conference standings, the team gets crucial injury updates for Tuesday.

Miami practiced on Monday before traveling, as everybody practiced besides Davion Mitchell and Nikola Jovic, as both missed Saturday's aforementioned win over the Grizzlies. Mitchell is dealing with a sickness as Jovic has sustained a lower back injury, whom he'll see a doctor for to check on the severity, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“It remains to be seen if they will travel to Milwaukee with the team today for tomorrow’s matchup vs. Bucks. Jovic went to see a doctor today for his back,” Chiang wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mitchell had been a mainstay in the Heat's starting lineup as the primary point guard, while Jovic has usually come off the bench, but has struggled for the majority of the year. The news stings since Miami had gotten healthier with the return of star Tyler Herro, as Norman Powell echoed after the win Saturday that the team is “starting to buy into the collective effort.”

“I think obviously us being finally healthy, we didn't have [Mitchell] tonight, but I think it's the healthiest we've been all year, and we just want to continue to build that chemistry and do all the little things to help us pull these games out and not have any slippage and continuing to focus on our goal of getting out the play-in [tournament],” Powell continued.

Asked Norman Powell about the Heat winning three straight games for the first time in a while, and after he joked about that being a shot (lol), would speak on how the team is “starting to buy into the collective effort” and the goal to get out of the play-in tourney: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/5WOEXWbFUw — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 22, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen what the status is of Mitchell and Jovic.