After the Miami Heat collapsed to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the team is looking to turn it around on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the Heat's injury report against the 76ers is something to be aware of, as there has been a key late addition in the form of star Norman Powell.

Miami's leading scorer has been added to the injury report as he's listed as “questionable” for Thursday's contest with “right groin soreness.” If there is a positive, he would participate in shootaround Thursday morning, saying that he had been feeling the injury even before Tuesday's loss, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“I was feeling it for a little bit, even before the Milwaukee game. So the medical staff after the game, I was feeling it a little bit the next morning. So I'll probably get some treatment on it and see how I feel a little bit later,” Powell said.

Others on the Heat's injury report vs. the 76ers, besides Norman Powell

Also on the injury report of concern for the Heat is starting point guard Davion Mitchell, who is also questionable, though he is dealing with a head illness that had kept him out last Saturday, but he returned for Tuesday's game against the Bucks. Nikola Jovic is once again out with a lower back injury, this time being listed as “injury management” for the area.

Powell is a first-time All-Star this season as he's been a standout in his first season with Miami after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers last offseason. He's averaging a team-high 22.9 points on 47.5 shooting from the field and 39.2 percent from the three-point line.

Miami looks to climb the rankings as they are 31-28, which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference, as the team takes on the 76ers, who are at the coveted sixth spot, which is the last spot to avoid the play-in tournament. After beating Philadelphia on Nov. 23, the Heat have a chance in the next two contests against the team to get the tiebreaker, which could have postseason implications.