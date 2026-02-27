The Miami Heat put up a valiant effort in the second half, but ultimately failed to get the job done, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers, 124-117, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The Heat climbed back from a 16-point deficit at halftime to steal the lead, 81-80, midway through the third quarter. The 76ers wrested control of the game before the Heat once again grabbed the driver's seat, 117-116, with only 2:44 left in the final frame.

But that was the last time they scored, as Philadelphia escaped with the hard-fought victory.

For Bam Adebayo, it was clear that they doomed themselves with their lackadaisical performance in the first half.

“We didn't play hard enough,” said Adebayo, as quoted by Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang.

“We didn't play hard enough, bro. I mean, I don't know how to explain effort.”

It was unclear whether the 28-year-old Adebayo was irked or despaired, but it felt like he wanted to sound the alarm. He has always been vocal and accountable after a defeat, knowing that he is the leader of the squad.

The Heat, who fell to 31-29, lost Norman Powell in the first half due to a groin injury.

They allowed the 76ers to score 73 points in the first half, as Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had their way on the offensive end.

Overall, Philadelphia went 48% from the field and scored 50 points in the paint.

Adebayo had 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 14 rebounds, and three assists. Tyler Herro added 25 points, four rebounds, and seven assists off the bench.