Chris Bosh said he recently experienced a frightening medical emergency that left him reflecting on life and urgency, revealing in a social media video that he woke up “covered in my own blood.”

The NBA Hall of Famer shared the account Wednesday in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, describing how the episode unfolded suddenly without warning.

“So, I woke up covered in my own blood. It was crazy, it was fast, it was instant. There was no warning. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it. I was getting ready to go on a date with my wife and the next thing you know, I was on the ground,” Bosh said. “I won’t get into specifics but you can kind of see I’m still recovering. I’m not gonna try to hide that one in case I look different but it was a scary thing and it came fast. And it made me really have a different outlook on life and how things go – what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family. How we live our lives and no matter what it is, make sure you don’t wait. That’s the thing I get from this. Don’t wait to take action.”

Bosh, 41, did not disclose the precise medical cause of the incident but emphasized how quickly it occurred and how fortunate he felt afterward.

“Because it could come fast, it could come quick, and I’m lucky to be alive and I feel great about that. And now I’m thinking about how I live my day-to-day life. That’s really it. But don’t wait. Don’t wait to take action – you might be wanting to get a promotion, you might want to try out for the team, you might want to go on that vacation, it might be so many different things that people want to do, that we want to do and never do. So, that’s what I get from all of this. Don’t wait for it.”

Chris Bosh reflects on near-death moment years after blood clot diagnosis

“Just do it. You might hit the deck, I don’t know. I’m lucky, I came back. It was just darkness, it wasn’t anything else. I went to the darkness, I came back. I have no recollection, I have no memory other than coming back here. So, don’t wait.”

The medical scare comes years after Bosh’s NBA career was cut short due to recurring blood clots, a condition that first surfaced during the 2014-15 season with the Miami Heat. The diagnosis sidelined him for significant stretches and ultimately led to his retirement after the 2015-16 campaign. At the time, doctors determined that continued play posed serious health risks.

Bosh, who won two NBA championships with the Heat, averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across his 13-year career, which also included seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

While he did not connect the recent incident directly to his previous blood clot history, Bosh’s message centered on urgency and gratitude, underscoring how quickly circumstances can change.

The former All-Star said the experience reshaped his daily outlook, reinforcing his belief that action should not be postponed.