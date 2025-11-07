The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets meet again Thursday night in NBA Cup group play, and both teams enter this matchup with key rotation questions, especially in Charlotte, where LaMelo Ball’s status remains uncertain. The star point guard is officially listed as questionable with a right ankle impingement, the latest in a series of lower-body issues that have impacted his availability dating back to last season.

Charlotte is already short-handed, with Brandon Miller (shoulder) and Josh Green (shoulder) both ruled out and Grant Williams (knee) sidelined following surgery. The Hornets enter the matchup 3-5, and with roster stability scarce, Ball’s presence, or absence, significantly alters the offensive structure.

“LaMelo Ball is injury prone” and it’s sht like this that the refs allow… pic.twitter.com/t37WmFtDYW — MeloHive 🛸💕 (@Meloleague) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Through six games this season, Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field. His playmaking remains the foundation of Charlotte’s attack, and without him, the team tends to lean heavily on Collin Sexton and Tre Mann to generate offense in the half-court.

LaMelo Ball’s injury status headlines as the Hornets face the Heat in the NBA Cup

Miami, meanwhile, is navigating its own injury concerns. Tyler Herro remains out with an ankle injury suffered earlier in the week, leaving Miami’s shot creation responsibilities to Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins, with Kel’el Ware and Terry Rozier filling key usage gaps.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two. Miami dominated the first matchup on October 28, rolling to a 144-117 victory, fueled by bench scoring and superior perimeter defense. Charlotte struggled to contain Miami’s pace and spacing in transition, and the absence of LaMelo would make that task even tougher this time around.

For Charlotte, tonight represents an opportunity, a chance to steal an NBA Cup group win and regain momentum during a difficult early stretch. For Miami, it’s a chance to maintain control in the tournament standings.

Whether LaMelo Ball is available could ultimately define the tone of the night.