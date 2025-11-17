MIAMI – With the Miami Heat's new offense in full effect, there have been some players that benefited greatly from it, like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Norman Powell. However, someone who's still looking for consistency in the Heat's new offense is Nikola Jovic, as he spoke about the frustrations.

Speaking after Sunday's practice, Jovic would keep it real, saying that it has been “frustrating” to start the season in getting adjusted to the system. However, he would cite the progress being made and that he's looking for the “bad times to go past.”

“Just a little frustrating — nothing more than that,” Jovic said to ClutchPoints. “Just trying to get back to it, I guess I just put a little more work in…just stay with it, I think everything is good, need the bad times to go past.”

Full comments from Nikola Jovic today after practice about Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo returning to practice. Also asked about the frustrations this season: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/3UKjRPCZ3O — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 16, 2025

So far this season, Jovic has averaged 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from the three-point range. Jovic still remains a crucial piece in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation, providing a play-making presence and stretching the floor.

Heat's Nikola Jovic on the rebounding woes

Article Continues Below

As Jovic is slowly adjusting to the Heat's new offense, he would admit after his 29-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 9 that it's been a hard process getting used to the offense. Spoelstra would downplay the offense's role in it last Wednesday, saying to ClutchPoints that Jovic needs to have more “intention” in the game.

While he works on it, the team has lost the past two games, displaying how rebounding has been an Achilles heel, having more games where they have been out-classed on the glass. Jovic would say to ClutchPoints that rebounding was one of the focuses for Sunday's practice.

“I think we're not as bad as the stats show, I think it's a little bit mental, just with the fact we talk about it so much,” Jovic said. “But it's good, we need something like this, a practice like this where we're working on it, we talk about it, watch film. Everybody just got to be a little more locked in, I think rebounding is something we can really work on, more with the technique, and go forward.”

It also hurts that Bam Adebayo continues to be out with a toe injury, set to miss his sixth straight game on Monday. As he returned to practice on Sunday, he spoke about what led to the rebounding woes.

“I think it’s just mistimed jumps. Then obviously expecting one person to get it and then he doesn’t get it,” Adebayo said, possibly in reference to Kel'el Ware. “I feel like those two are the main reasons why.”

Miami looks to bounce back against the New York Knicks on Monday night.