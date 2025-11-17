MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro returned to practice for the first time after missing the start of the season due to an ankle surgery, the team has no doubt looked different than in previous years with him on the floor. While the Heat look for consistency in the new offense, there has been some speculation on how Herro will impact the system and how much he'll have to adjust.

Speaking to the media after Sunday's practice, Herro would downplay any change to his game in how the offense is more of a free-flowing, up-tempo philosophy, rather than the slow pace that Miami had displayed the past handful of years. Herro would even say that he has played fast “my entire left until I came to Miami” in having to adjust “to play with other players.”

Herro would go on to say that the “beauty” of him is that he can fit with any offense.

“Nothing, nothing,” Herro said. “I think I’m going to be myself, play how I played last season, the year before that, and the year before that, and the year before that. Yeah, I know how to play fast. I’ve played fast my entire life until I came to Miami. I adjusted to play with other players, and I know how to play in this offense. That’s the beauty of me. I can play in any offense. That’s what I can do.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on fitting with Norman Powell

Another question the fanbase has is how well the Heat connection of Herro and Norman Powell will be in making an explosive backcourt. So far, Powell has been very successful in starting his stint in Miami, averaging around 26 points per game and being efficient when doing it. There could be some thinking that his impact will change when Herro comes back, but the All-Star guard doesn't see anything being different.

“He’s been killing it, super excited for Norm [Powell],” Herro said to ClutchPoints. “I know how hard he works, since he's come here, you know, he's lived in the gym, guys like that, I just tip my hat. So I love workers, love guys who come in and get extra reps, and that's what he does. I don't expect anything else to change. He's a hell of an offensive player. He's going to continue to do that for us the whole season. Opens up a lot for our offense.”

At any rate, Herro said that it will take about one to two weeks more until the return, but Miami still has games to play starting Monday night against the New York Knicks.