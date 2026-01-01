The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered another setback Thursday as quarterback Ty Simpson exited the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl with an apparent injury. Alabama trailed the Indiana Hoosiers 24–0 in the third quarter when Simpson left the game, with the offense struggling to sustain drives against Indiana’s defense. Backup Austin Mack entered at quarterback as Alabama searched for stability in Pasadena. Indiana continued to control the game with efficient offense and defensive pressure, keeping Alabama Football on its heels in the postseason matchup. The Crimson Tide currently trail the Hoosiers by a score of 31-3 after running back Kaelon Black ran it in for 6 in the first minute of the fourth quarter to extend the lead.

NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach took to her X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the update on Simpson.

Austin Mack now in the game at quarterback for Alabama. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 1, 2026

Indiana added to its lead early in the fourth quarter, pushing the margin to 28 points as control of the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl remained firmly with the Hoosiers. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza continued his efficient performance, completing 14-of-16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns while keeping the offense on schedule. Running back Kaelon Black punctuated the drive with a short rushing touchdown, extending Indiana’s advantage as the Hoosiers maintained command of the matchup.

Alabama’s offense continued to struggle to generate momentum following the exit of Simpson, managing only a field goal through more than three quarters of play. Indiana’s defense maintained consistent pressure, limiting explosive plays and forcing short possessions while keeping the Crimson Tide pinned in unfavorable field position. With just over 11 minutes remaining in Pasadena, the Hoosiers remained firmly in control and positioned to advance as the fourth quarter continued.