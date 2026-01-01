The Miami Dolphins are about to begin their search for a new general manager after letting Chris Grier go after a 28-6 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. On Thursday, it was announced that the organization is seeking the help of Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman in their search.

Reports indicate that the Dolphins are bringing in the Hall of Fame quarterback as a consultant to assist with hiring a general manager, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's also said that the role is not considered to be long-term, as Aikman's role will only be relevant for the hiring process of the next general manager.

“The Miami Dolphins have brought on Hall-of-Fame QB and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman as a consultant to advise the organization on its general manager search process, per sources. It is not a permanent role, but he will be an advisor throughout the process for the Dolphins’ next GM.”

