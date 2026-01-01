Oregon football executed a defensive clinic right in front of one of the nation's best defenses. The Ducks pummeled Texas Tech 23-0 down in the Orange Bowl, making history in the process.

Oregon delivers a shutout in a bowl game for the first time in 109 years, per ESPN Insights. Texas Tech surrendered four sacks on the afternoon — two from Teitum Tuioti. Matayo Uiagalelei was one another who tussled down TTU quarterback Behren Morton.

Uiagalelei pulled back the curtain on what the defense's attitude was facing the reigning Big 12 champs.

“Coming into this the elephant in the room was that their defense was the top in the country, so is their offense, but it was like we were competing against their defense,” Uiagalelei said via Erik Skopil of 247Sports. “That was the mindset we had.”

Texas Tech trolled after loss to Oregon

The Red Raiders endured more than a blanking in their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Texas Tech received trolling online. Fans brought up James Madison performed way better than the Red Raiders.

The Sun Belt representative put up 34 points on Oregon despite the loss. JMU even racked up 509 total yards facing this same defense.

The Red Raiders, however, mustered just 215 total yards and earn the goose egg facing the Ducks.

Morton ended his day completing 18-of-32 for only 137 yards. Oregon forced him to throw into double coverage too.

Oregon freshman CB Brandon Finney Jr. with his 3rd takeaway today, but I gotta ask…. Texas Tech QB Behren Morton WTF were you looking at brother? pic.twitter.com/HJv33P57fK — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 1, 2026

Uiagalelei pounced on two fumbles while Brandon Finney grabbed one. Morton got picked off twice for five total turnovers.

Head coach Dan Lanning put together a masterclass on defense to send Oregon into the semifinals. Now a pending rematch with Indiana (the team that handed Oregon its only loss) is on deck.