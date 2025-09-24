Precious Achiuwa and the Miami Heat have agreed to a one-year contract that will allow him to compete for a roster spot in training camp starting next week, league sources told ClutchPoints on Wednesday morning.

While the Heat did have one open roster spot before signing Achiuwa, this deal would push them over the luxury tax threshold for the 2025-26 NBA season.

There is still time for Pat Riley and the Heat's front office to sort out their finances, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Terry Rozier's future. The Heat have been exploring ways to move Rozier, but have found no avenues to do so in a potential trade, sources said.

Rozier continues to be under federal investigation regarding unusual betting patterns related to his performance on the court. To this point, Rozier has not been cleared of any wrongdoing, which is another reason, besides his lackluster numbers, why he holds no market.

Before training camp begins at the end of the month, the Heat are seriously considering cutting ties with Rozier, which could provide an immediate opportunity for Achiuwa to be on the team's opening-night roster.

Achiuwa, who was originally drafted by the Heat with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has played for the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks since his rookie season with Miami. He was originally traded from the Heat to the Raptors in 2021 with veteran Goran Dragic when the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry.

After playing two full seasons in Miami, Lowry was later traded during the 2023-24 season to the Charlotte Hornets for Rozier, whose future is very much up in the air entering training camp.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra hasn't had the most depth in his frontcourt over the last few seasons, which is why Achiuwa's signing can be very impactful for Miami.

Outside of All-Star Bam Adebayo and second-year big man Kel'el Ware, the Heat do not have any options at the center position after trading Kevin Love this offseason.

Achiuwa, should he remain on the active roster, slides in as a third key big man in Spoelstra's rotations, and his physicality will be valued on a Heat team that wants to play more aggressively on defense.

Earlier this offseason, Achiuwa was predicted to sign with the Heat as a result of the team's lack of big-man depth. Now, he gets a chance to rejoin the franchise that started his career a handful of years ago.

Last year, Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor in New York.