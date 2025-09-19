As there are rumors swirling around Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and what the team plans to do with his $26.6 million contract, there seems to be a bevy of scenarios and pathways the organization can take. With Heat star Tyler Herro set to miss the start of the season, the team will have to make some decisions regarding players on their roster, with one especially being Rozier.

In the latest reporting from ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel on the Heat, he would say that Miami is “seriously considering cutting ties” with Rozier since there seems to be no trade market. Plus, with the team discussing a buyout, Rozier has “no interest” in that route, with the “only path” being to cut him and take the contract as dead money.

“Before training camp begins at the end of the month, the Heat are seriously considering cutting ties with Rozier, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “However, with no trade market existing and the veteran guard informing the team he has no interest in a buyout, Miami's only path to moving off Rozier would be waiving him and taking on his $26.6 million contract as dead money.”

The conversation around a potential buyout with Rozier was also reported by Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel, but mentioned how those talks never gained “traction.”

Heat's Terry Rozier still under federal investigation

While the rumors around the Heat and Rozier will continue ahead of the upcoming season, the guard would be traded before 2024's NBA trade deadline, where the team gave up Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick. Ever since then, Rozier has been disappointing for the team, with him falling out of the rotation last season.

Besides the outings on the floor, it doesn't help his trade market that Rozier is still the focus of a federal investigation relating to sports betting.

“Now, Rozier continues to be under federal investigation surrounding unusual betting patterns about his performance on the court,” Siegel wrote. “To this point, Rozier has not been cleared of any wrongdoing, which is another reason, besides his lackluster numbers, why he holds no market.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what will happen with Rozier as Miami's media day is on Sept. 29, with training camp starting the next day in preparation for the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.