At this point in the offseason, many teams have finalized their rosters for the 2025-26 NBA season. While the league as a whole is waiting to see what happens with the top restricted free agents like Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey, several veteran free agents who could aid many NBA teams remain available.

Entering August, more deals are expected, especially with some stars, like Luka Doncic, becoming eligible for contract extensions. As it pertains to NBA free agency, there are several notable veterans on the market who are still searching for their next landing spot.

Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Russell Westbrook, and Ben Simmons are among those outside of the young restricted free agents who are still available in NBA free agency. Let's take a look at the best remaining NBA free agents entering August and the likeliest path for where each player will end up before the 2025-26 season begins in October.

1. Josh Giddey – Chicago Bulls (RFA)

All signs point to Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls figuring things out. Although Giddey and his camp have been asking for a deal in the $30 million per year range and holding out for such, seeing as the Bulls have gone significantly lower than this value, it seems fair that Giddey will earn a four-year contract in the ballpark of $100 million to $115 million in total.

These two sides can realistically hold out as long as they want. However, the Bulls are the side with leverage in this scenario since no team really has interest in Giddey. That is why it's believed that the guard's asking price will come down entering the month of August and an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

Last season, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor. His playmaking and facilitating skills are valued next to Coby White in Chicago. The Bulls' only concern is tying themselves down to a long-term contract that could go stale after a couple of years, much like what happened with Nikola Vucevic.

Even so, Giddey is the best free agent remaining this NBA offseason, and there isn't anything out there to suggest he won't be in a Bulls uniform for the 2025-26 season.

Prediction: Josh Giddey and Bulls will reunite on a long-term deal worth around $24 million in AAV.

2. Jonathan Kuminga – Golden State Warriors (RFA)

The continued holding pattern between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors has essentially stopped all movement for those who remain free agents this offseason. Not only have the Warriors been unable to fill the rest of their roster, but those deals they have lined up are stopping others from signing elsewhere.

So, when will this Kuminga staredown with the Dubs end, and when will this domino fall to kick-start the rest of NBA free agency?

Right now, there isn't much of a market for Kuminga. Golden State had hoped a wide sign-and-trade market would present itself, but that has not transpired, and the offers they have received from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns bring little to no immediate value to replace Kuminga.

As far as what Kuminga wants, his asking price since the start of the offseason has been in the $30 million range, similar to the contract Jalen Johnson got from the Atlanta Hawks last year. If he were offered a long-term deal with an annual average value of about $25 million, he would likely take it at this point. However, the Warriors have not exceeded an offer in the $20 million to $22 million range.

With no market presenting itself for the 22-year-old forward, it makes the most sense for him to reach a short-term compromise with the Dubs and hope to be dealt before the trade deadline in February. It also doesn't make any sense for him to try and bet on himself by accepting the qualifying offer, as this dooms the Warriors, and Kuminga would likely be benched.

Prediction: Jonathan Kumingsa will return to Warriors on a short-term contract worth around $23 million in AAV.

3. Cam Thomas – Brooklyn Nets (RFA)

In his four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Cam Thomas has proven to be one of the better young, dynamic scorers at the shooting guard position in the NBA. The only problem is that he has been a liability at times defensively, and many have questioned his ability to be an all-around playmaker who gets others involved.

Then again, he averaged a career-high 3.8 assists per game last season and took a step in the right direction on that front.

Whether Brooklyn views Thomas as a long-term building block is the major question in play here, as the team holds no desire to offer him a three- or four-year contract. Whereas Thomas wants to be paid like Immanuel Quickley, who signed a five-year, $162 million contract in 2024, the Nets likely won't exceed $15 million per year in their offer this offseason.

As a result, Thomas seems the most likely restricted free agent to accept his qualifying offer and play out the 2025-26 NBA season on a one-year contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year. While this would be a slap in the face to the Nets and see the young guard lose money, it's the only way he can guarantee himself a chance to find an organization that values his skills.

Prediction: Cam Thomas will accept his qualifying offer with Nets.

4. Quentin Grimes – Philadelphia 76ers (RFA)

The final restricted free agent on the market, and the one who is being a lot more reasonable in negotiations, is Quentin Grimes. Although the Philadelphia 76ers and Grimes have yet to agree on a new deal, all indications point to this being the easiest of the four restricted free agent situations this late in the NBA offseason.

It is hard to see a team coming in to try and poach Grimes at this stage of free agency, as they would have done so already if there was genuine interest. Grimes simply wants to earn a new paycheck, and the 76ers will need him to play a key role if they are to regain relevance this season. This is especially true now that Paul George is hurt again.

While Grimes' asking price has been set in the $20 million per year range since the start of free agency, the 76ers have paved the way to offer him a deal that will see him make slightly more than the mid-level exception. Philadelphia will be an apron team this season, but they are $21.6 million from the second apron.

That means it's likely that the two sides will come to an agreement on a deal in the $15 million to $17 million range for the next three seasons or so.

Prediction: Quentin Grimes will return to 76ers on a new contract worth around $16 million in AAV.

5. Al Horford – Boston Celtics (UFA)

Finally, no more restricted free agent talk. That leads us to Al Horford, who is the best unrestricted free agent on the open market at 39 years old. Horford is still an impactful talent, which is why countless teams have pursued him this offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks all expressed a level of interest in Horford over the weeks. However, it's the Warriors who have loomed large as the team many around the league believe Horford has a silent agreement with.

In 60 games last year, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range. If there is any team that makes the most sense for the veteran at this stage of his career, it's the Warriors. Horford will be another key veteran who fills holes in Golden State's frontcourt, which has been a recipe for success during the team's previous championship runs.

Prediction: Al Horford will get a 2-year contract from the Warriors around $11 million with a player option.

6. Russell Westbrook – Denver Nuggets (UFA)

Russell Westbrook has yet to find his next home in NBA free agency because of the number of guards who remain on the market. Along with Ben Simmons, teams inquiring about Malcolm Brogdon have also stalled Westbrook's market slightly.

Even so, while some teams have checked in with Westbrook and ultimately decided to go in a different direction, the Sacramento Kings have loomed large. After getting Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade, Westbrook could be yet another fast-paced veteran guard the Kings can utilize in many different ways.

New GM Scott Perry has been interested in Westbrook throughout the offseason, and it seems likely that a deal will get done here. In 75 games with the Denver Nuggets last year, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. He can regain his triple-double-like numbers in Sacramento.

Prediction: Russell Westbrook will end up with the Kings once they clear a roster spot in their backcourt.

7. Malik Beasley – Detroit Pistons (UFA)

Unfortunately for Malik Beasley, he was unable to cash in on what would've been a nice raise in free agency because he is being investigated for potential gambling violations on NBA action during the 2023-24 season. Until there is a resolution on this matter, teams are not touching Beasley on the open market.

Last season with the Detroit Pistons, Beasley proved to be one of the best catch-and-shoot perimeter threats in the league. While he could help several playoff-contending teams right now, he is expected to remain a free agent until this NBA and federal investigation concludes.

Keep an eye on Beasley being a midseason target for teams across the league.

Prediction: Malik Beasley won't get a new contract offer until gambling investigation is finished. Will likely be a midseason target.

8. Malcolm Brogdon – Washington Wizards (UFA)

Like Horford, Brogdon has received a ton of interest from a variety of teams this offseason. The Warriors, Lakers, Kings, Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Minnesota Timberwolves have been at the forefront of conversations connected to Brogdon this offseason.

Out of all these potential destinations, Minnesota makes the most sense for the former Sixth Man of the Year, especially considering that Mike Conley is not getting any younger and the Timberwolves have made it to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons.

With the Wolves, Brogdon would slide into a key sixth-man role and see the most playing time any team could offer him at this juncture. It seems like a no-brainer for the veteran to join Minnesota, unless he is holding out for a team like the Warriors or Lakers.

Prediction: Malcolm Brogdon will become key backcourt contributor for Timberwolves.

9. Precious Achiuwa – New York Knicks (UFA)

The New York Knicks have signaled that they won't bring Precious Achiuwa back after signing Guerschon Yabusele as a free-agent frontcourt talent this NBA offseason. Achiuwa, who has averaged 7.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game over the last two seasons with the Knicks, can be a serviceable big man on many teams' benches.

One team that could still use some frontcourt help this offseason is the Miami Heat. Not only does this fit make sense because Achiuwa can play behind Bam Adebayo and improve his all-around game, but the former Knicks big man recently purchased a two-bedroom condo in South Beach.

Miami has an open roster spot, and they can sign Achiuwa without crossing their first-apron hard cap.

Prediction: Precious Achiuwa stays in Eastern Conference, joins Heat frontcourt behind Bam Adebayo.

10. De'Anthony Melton – Brooklyn Nets (UFA)

Along with Horford, it is widely expected that De'Anthony Melton will be back with the Warriors after tearing his ACL last season. Melton was traded from Golden State to Brooklyn in December in a deal involving Dennis Schroder, who was later flipped in a package for the Dubs to acquire Jimmy Butler.

While his time with the Warriors was limited, Melton proved to be the two-way combo guard this organization had been searching for. He is a great presence in the locker room, and Melton is a player everyone on the team wanted to bring back for the 2025-26 season.

Despite strong interest from the Lakers early in free agency, as well as a few other teams, the worst-kept secret in the NBA right now is that Melton isn't truly a free agent and is heading back to The Bay once Kuminga's situation is solved.

Prediction: De'Anthony Melton returns to Warriors after Kuminga holdout.

11. Ben Simmons – Los Angeles Clippers (UFA)

Multiple teams have been mentioned as suitors for Ben Simmons. The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Kings have been at the forefront of those conversations in recent weeks. However, the Phoenix Suns, who were also reported as a suitor for Simmons, never expressed interest in signing him. Instead, the Suns were gunning for Marcus Smart, who elected to sign with the Lakers upon being bought out.

It is also worth pointing out that Simmons was linked more to the Knicks than the team was linked to the player.

The former first-overall pick is still an above-average defender, and he proved to be an impactful secondary facilitator when healthy last season. In 51 games with the Nets and Clippers, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor.

Two interesting teams that haven't been talked about, who could wind up coming out of nowhere to express interest in Simmons, are the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers could use a skilled ball handler like Simmons with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year, and the Hawks have built a roster centered around length.

To this point, neither team has shown interest in Simmons, but you never know in this league!

Prediction: It seems like the Celtics are at the forefront of Ben Simmons talks, but don't count out a surprise team.

12. Trey Lyles – Sacramento Kings (UFA)

One skilled big man that nobody is talking about late in NBA free agency is Trey Lyles. The 29-year-old stretch big man has shot 36.2 percent from 3-point range over the last three seasons in Sacramento, and he's always been a reliable bench talent.

Given his experience in this league, Lyles can be a great late-offseason addition to any team wanting to beef up their frontcourt. Perhaps a team like the Knicks, which have limited space remaining and has two roster spots to fill, could add Lyles next to Karl-Anthony Towns, his former Kentucky teammate.

Prediction: Trey Lyles will either reunite with the Kings or join a sneaky team in the East like Detroit or New York.

13. Chris Boucher – Toronto Raptors (UFA)

Chris Boucher is another free-agent big man searching for a new home after the Toronto Raptors have moved in a new direction. In 50 games last year, Boucher averaged 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from 3-point range. His length and athleticism as a 6-foot-9 big man make Boucher an intriguing buy-low option.

If he's willing to accept a minimum contract and see anywhere from 12 to 18 minutes per game, the 32-year-old could be a great addition for a playoff-contending team.

Prediction: Warriors, Cavs, & Hawks should consider signing Chris Boucher to a minimum contract.

14. Gary Payton II – Golden State Warriors (UFA)

Through the years, Gary Payton II has made a name for himself by being a positionless basketball player who gives it his all defensively. That is why the Warriors brought him back for a second stint, and that is why he could realistically remain with Golden State for another year.

The big question surrounding Payton is whether he can remain healthy, as his missed games through the years, and not being 100 percent healthy, has limited his overall production. A healthy Gary Payton II is an excellent bench option for any team to inject energy into their rotations.

Prediction: Would make a lot of sense for Timberwolves, but a return to Warriors keeps being talked about.

15. Amir Coffey – Los Angeles Clippers (UFA)

Amir Coffey has been with the Los Angeles Clippers for each of his first six seasons in the NBA. Last year was his best, as the 28-year-old wing averaged 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

Teams should have been linking up to sign this guy in free agency, but that has not been the case for the experienced wing. That is why some have wondered if there is more we don't know about Coffey behind the scenes as it relates to his presence in the locker room.

Entering August, Coffey's value continues to bottom out, and he will need to be willing to accept a small contract to continue his NBA career. Any team looking for 3-point shooting and solid defense on the wing should want to add Coffey via a minimum contract.

Prediction: Amir Coffey could do a lot of good things on a minimum contract with Knicks, but there isn't a market for him until the RFA situations play out.