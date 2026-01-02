The New Orleans Pelicans knew Derik Queen was a productive rebounder before the 2025 NBA Draft. What James Borrego did not expect was everything else the Maryland alum was bringing to the home of Mardi Gras. Thankfully, it seems apparent now that the Rookie of the Year candidate's rebounding base, coupled with emerging rim protection and unexpected playmaking, can anchor the kind of sustainable run this franchise has been seeking for decades.

Rebounding was always supposed to be there. Unfortunately, an inability to secure defensive rebounds has consistently undermined an otherwise improving defense. Still, Borrego is constantly raising the bar to see just how much the rookie can do.

“Rebounding is one of those things that are pretty transferable from the college game to the NBA,” Borrego began. “That is something (the front office) saw out of college that would translate. I think that has been there, so I think we should ask for more. Why not? If (Queen) is at 10, why not ask for 12? Let's see where he takes it. I think challenging him on the boards is a good thing. He has a knack for (rebounding).”

That knack has been evident. Derik Queen’s relentless pursuit on the glass has solidified a Pelicans defense that was often bullied last season. It’s what happens after he secures the ball that has truly opened eyes and altered the team’s offensive calculus.

“I think the biggest thing is what (Queen) has done with the ball in his hands. In the full court, his ability, our points per possession when he has the ball off a rebound in transition, has been really significant. I didn't see that coming,” Borrego admitted. “Like, him leading the break being this playmaker in transition off the board, the hub he has been for us has been significant, and in the half-court too.”

The coach's surprise is evident when discussing how quickly Queen has assumed such a prominent role in the offense. What began as an experiment has evolved into a reliable offensive weapon, particularly in critical moments.

Article Continues Below

“Just playing through him, I thought we would try it a little bit,” added Borrego. “To play through him for a full half, a full quarter to close out a game against the Spurs, I didn't see that coming this early in his career.”

Still, rebounding and playmaking alone are not enough for a modern starting center. Borrego has been explicit about the final pillar needed for Queen to build an All-Star career. Thankfully, the Pelicans already see potential.

“Oh, and the rim protection too,” Borrego said. “If you're going to be a starting five in today's NBA, you've got to bring a little bit of rim protection. We've seen some growth (by Queen) in that area as well.”

That growth has shown up not just in blocks, but in deterrence. Altered shots, earlier kick-outs, and guards thinking twice before challenging the paint are all positives. For the Pelicans, 2026 is not about waiting for a superstar savior. It’s about Derik Queen growing as the defensive anchor who starts the offense, the rookie who plays with the poise of a veteran.