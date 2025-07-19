Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier III's past might be catching up with him. Two years after initially raising red flags for a potential betting scandal in a game with the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier has not been charged with anything, but is far from out of the woods.

The league initially confirmed that they received a notice of suspicious betting activity on a game in which Rozier left after playing just 10 minutes due to a foot injury. They have since discovered that one specific bettor placed 30 bets within an hour on the day of the game worth over $10,000, all on Rozier to go lower his player prop lines, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

“A professional bettor placed 30 wagers in 46 minutes, all involving Terry Rozier in a 2023 NBA game,” Purdum wrote. “On the morning of March 23, 2023, a bettor at a sportsbook in Biloxi, Mississippi, placed $13,759 in bets on the unders on Rozier's statistics in a game that night between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, according to the documents, which ESPN acquired through an open records request. All 30 bets won, after Rozier, an eight-year veteran with the Hornets at the time, exited 10 minutes into the game, citing a foot issue.”

The records indicate that “at least six” sportsbooks received suspicious betting activity on Rozier the same day, but none more than the one bettor who placed his wagers at Harrah's Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Purdum noted that most of the sportsbooks were located in Louisiana and Mississippi. The game was played at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Heat guard Terry Rozier reportedly cleared of betting scandal

Article Continues Below
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier III (2) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Before the new details emerged, Rozier was reportedly cleared of any wrongdoing in the betting scandal. ESPN's Shams Charania announced as such on a June 30 edition of the Pat McAfee Show, only for the situation to seemingly take a 180-degree turn two weeks later.

Charania noted that the situation is now a federal matter, and the NBA is simply complying with the investigation. The Rozier situation is being looked into as part of a large illegal gambling operation, though investigators appear to still be considering all possibilities. Rozier has yet to receive any punishment so far.

Should he be found guilty, Rozier would likely face the same punishment as infamous ex-Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter. The NBA found Porter guilty of leaking gambling information and betting on himself in 2024 and permanently banned him from the league.

More Miami Heat News
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center.
Heat rumors: How Miami felt about signing Damian Lillard before Blazers reunionRichard Pereira ·
Miami Heat shooting guard Mike Miller (13) scores a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center. Mike Miller blasts Norman Powell trade in NBA Free Agency.
Former Heat champion hits Norman Powell trade with harsh reality checkYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms-up before a game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Heat podcast dreams of LeBron James as PGJackson Stone ·
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Richard Jefferson against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 101-97.
Richard Jefferson gets brutally honest on why playing with LeBron James ‘sucks’Julian Ojeda ·
Dwyane Wade breaks silence on Norman Powell-Heat trade
Dwyane Wade breaks silence on Norman Powell-Heat tradeJulian Ojeda ·
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) handles the ball during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Heat rumors: Terry Rozier not out of the woods yet in potential gambling probeJackson Stone ·