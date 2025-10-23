NBA star and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has been arrested on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, by the FBI.

The news broke on the morning of Oct. 23. He was arrested for being involved in an illegal sports betting and poker game scheme. There have been “numerous” arrests, according to the report.

This comes months after Rozier was seemingly” cleared” of any involvement. A press conference on the matter will be held by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella Jr. on Oct. 23 at 10 am EST. They will “announce details stemming from two indictments involving illegal gambling schemes.”

Nocella will be joined by FBI New York Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia, Homeland Security Investigations New York Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel, and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch.

Heat star Terry Rozier was previously “cleared” of gambling probe

This is not the first time we've heard about Rozier's potential involvement in a gambling scandal. However, he was seemingly “cleared” earlier in the year.

NBA reporter Shams Charania was on The Pat McAfee Show in June 2025, and he revealed that as of that moment, Rozier was “cleared” of any wrongdoing.

“Terry Rozier, as of now, has been cleared,” said Charania. “He finished the season with Miami. There’s nothing really active as of right now with him.”

Obviously, that is no longer the case. Red flags regarding Rozier's involvement have been there for several years, dating back to his days with the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA was alerted to suspicious betting activity during a game when Rozier left with a foot injury just 10 minutes in. They then learned that a bettor placed 30 bets in under an hour on the day of the game that were worth more than $10,000. They bet that Rozier was going to go lower than his player prop lines.

This was not the only instance of shady gambling. “At least six” other sportsbooks also had suspicious betting activity on Rozier occur that day.

Currently, Rozier is part of the Heat. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2015 NBA Draft with the 16th overall pick. He also played for the Hornets from 2019 to 2024 before joining the Heat. Now, he is going into his second year with the Heat.