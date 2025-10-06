Former NBA center and analyst Kendrick Perkins reminded everyone of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's All-Star years, when he was projected to be the face of the association. Morant's persistant injury setbacks throughout his career has already carried into 2025-26, as the two-time All-Star is considered week-to-week with an ankle sprain. Plus, his off-court issues, including two suspensions for flashing a gun on social media, tarnished his image.

Still, Perkins believes Morant can change all of that and turn his image around, starting this upcoming season, he said, per ESPN's Road Trippin.

“Two, three years ago, we were having conversations about you being the next face of the NBA,” Perkins said. “And this is some real s***. ESPN went down to Memphis for a week and did an all-access, not just because of Jaren Jackson Jr. and all that. No, because of Ja Morant and now it’s time for you to win some of your fans back, I’m one of them because he used to be my favorite player.

“That is now Anthony Edwards and Big Body Brunson at times. But now also can you carry this organization. No one is expecting a damn thing for the Memphis Grizzlies, but Ja can change that narrative,” Perkins concluded.

Morant's production has dropped off slightly. He averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per game last year after posting 25.1 points and 8.1 assists per game the season before. Morant's last All-Star season was 2022-23.

His dazzling 2021-22 campaign, in which he averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while shooting an efficient 49.3 percent from the floor, marked his arrival among the game’s brightest stars. Since then, his production has remained strong: career averages of 22.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds reflect a player who consistently impacts winning, but availability and consistency have been limiting factors.

Article Continues Below

Will Ja Morant return to All-Star form for Grizzlies?

For many, the Grizzlies' chances of making a deep playoff run in 2025-26 rely on the shoulders of Ja Morant and the kind of season he has. Predicting the kind of season Morant will have is never easy considering his injury-riddled and checkered past throughout his career.

The Grizzlies replenished their draft capital in their Desmond Bane trade with the Magic for Ketavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. All-Star Jaren Jackson signed his extension and the Grizzlies added Ty Jerome. Zach Edey was a Rookie of the Year candidate while Jaylen Wells made a stellar impression; they'll look to build off of their first-round exit last season.