Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will be one of the central figures for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. NHLers will play in the event for the first time since 2014, when Canada won their second consecutive gold medal. While Canada dominated that tournament in Sochi, the 2010 tournament featured more drama, as it took Crosby scoring an overtime winner on home ice to beat the United States.

Canadians treat their national hockey teams like royalty. The discourse around roster selection has been one of the hottest topics up north since last year's 4 Nations Face-Off. The weight placed on players' shoulders isn't easy and can affect their mindset with their NHL clubs. Crosby spoke about it after his team's New Year's Day game, according to Pens Insider Scoop via a post on X.

“There's probably been a lot of talk surrounding (Canada's Olympic roster), so it's good to have the team made and be able to focus on all the things we need to do leading up to it,” Crosby said. “But it's exciting to see the names on that list and to know it's getting closer.”

The humble superstar showed why he'll likely be Canada's captain once again. To say he's happy to focus on the lead-up after finding out he made the team is a little coy. If Crosby hadn't made the 2026 Olympic roster, it would've caused chaos in Canada.

Team Canada aims to build on their 4 Nations Face-Off success at this year's Olympics. Sidney Crosby was a significant reason why they won that tournament, and this Team Canada roster leaves no reason why they can't do it again in Milan.