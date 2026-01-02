The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 11-5 after holding on for a one-point victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff berth by winning the NFC East. And while the team can still improve its seeding, Nick Sirianni has decided to rest the Eagles starters in the regular season finale.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee will get the start against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. And the third-year pro plans to make the most of his Week 18 showcase. “I think any time you get an opportunity to step on the field, you want to put your best foot forward,” McKee said, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

“I'm not necessarily thinking, ‘Hey, something will happen.' Any time you go out on the field, you want to perform.”

Tanner McKee draws second Week 18 start for Eagles

McKee drew his only other career start in the regular season finale last year. The sixth-round pick out of Stanford stepped up with Jalen Hurts in the concussion protocol and then-backup Kenny Pickett dealing with a rib injury. While the Eagles also rested their starters in Week 18 last season, McKee played well against the New York Giants.

A well-rested Eagles team went on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last year. But Philadelphia has not looked like a legitimate contender this season. The Eagles offense has struggled with inconsistency. And Philly’s issues were on full display against the Bills in Week 17.

After going into halftime with a 13-0 lead, Philadelphia got shut out in the final two quarters. The team gained just 17 total yards in the second half and punted away all five possessions.

There was some chatter of benching Hurts for McKee when Eagles panic hit a fever pitch in early December. Reason prevailed and Hurts remains the team’s starter. But if McKee lights up the scoreboard in Week 18, Philadelphia will be dealing with a ton of noise in the lead up to the playoffs.

For his part, McKee is ready to take the field. “Super excited for the opportunity. But each week leading up to it I've been preparing to play in case I do,” he said, per Berman. “So each week has been pretty similar. It's nice to get more reps in practice, but excited for the opportunity.”