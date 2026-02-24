The role of a point guard in the NBA has seemingly changed in the modern game, with true point guard almost becoming a rarity. Combo guards such as Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic are kind of the prototype for a point guard in today’s NBA. Chris Paul, who recently announced his retirement, gave his pick between who he’d rather have running the one.

During a recent episode of Carmelo Anthony’s podcast, ‘7PM in Brooklyn,’ Chris Paul said he would take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Luka Doncic as far whom he would want to run point guard in the NBA.

“We would be on the road, watching games, but he [Shai] would love to be in the gym. Love to be in the gym, he’s gonna do all work and taking care of his body. And I think that year that we played together, he also started to see that defense matters,” Paul said. “You ain’t gotta be a lockdown defender or whatnot, but when you’re playing defense for your team, your teammates just want to see that the starts actually try on defense.”

Article Continues Below

“When I was in Houston, Steph [Curry] wasn’t the greatest defender then,” Paul continued. “But now, Steph, he D’s up. He plays really good defense. I got a lot of respect for Steph, Shai and all these guys who at least try on the defensive end because that’s part of it and that’s what your teammates want to see.”

Defense is obviously the deciding factor for Paul as far as who is the better option at point guard between Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic.