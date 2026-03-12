Former NBA star Dwight Howard officially announced his retirement through a post on social media. Howard took to Instagram to post a video montage of his life from a young child to now, and announced that it was finally time to hang ‘em up.

“Woke up today on the 12th of this month and I figured it was time to move on from Superman!” Howard wrote on social media. “I’m no super human. . .I cry! I struggle! I feel like everyone else. Through the lies, the media and the hate I still show love and Smile Through The Storm.

“But now I’m taking off the cape and retiring from all basketball to pour into my family and give back to communities worldwide. I know some of you might think I thought he already ‘retired’ but I didn’t. . .the game retired me! I still had more left to give!”

Dwight Howard went on to say in his social media post that he wished he would have had a retirement tour or play into his 40s like some of his peers, but that is new mission is to support the upcoming generation of players. He also said that in honor of his number, No. 12, he is declaring the 12th of every month as ‘D12 Day’ where he is going to visit cities across the world and perform random acts of kindness.

Howard also revealed that he has a documentary in the works with plans to release it this year. The movie is supposed to show his journey from grade school all the way to the NBA.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Howard had not appeared in the league since the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this past September.

Across his 18 years in the NBA, he played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlana Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. He holds career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocked shots.