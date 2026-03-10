The Phoenix Suns travel to Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night to face the Milwaukee Bucks, having won four of their last five games. This is despite the continued absence of both Grayson Allen and Dillon Brooks, with Phoenix banking on the likes of Devin Booker and Colin Gillespie to deliver offensively in recent games.

Regardless, Allen sat out of the Suns’ most recent game against Charlotte and once again finds himself on the official injury list due to a right knee injury. He has been listed as questionable alongside Mark Williams and Brooks, who are both listed as out.

The Bucks are only slightly better health-wise and are dealing with multiple absences themselves, including that of Kevin Porter Jr.

Grayson Allen injury status vs. Bucks

Allen’s availability will be a game-time decision. The 30-year-old has been a major contributor for the Suns this year, averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. That makes him the third-highest scorer on the roster for Phoenix.

Earlier in the year, Allen exploded for a career-high 42 points and set a Suns franchise record with 10 three-pointers in a single game. He also became the fastest player in team history to reach 100 made threes in a season, doing so in just 31 games.

The Suns are currently 37–27 and are 4-1 in their last five. They are against a team that has lost five of their last six and are currently sitting at 27-36. They suffered a brutal 130-91 loss against the Orlando Magic in their last game and need a quick change in fortune.

Phoenix averages 112.1 points per game, while Milwaukee scores 111.1 points per game. The Suns hold a slight rebounding edge at 43.4 rebounds per game, compared to the Bucks’ 41.2. Regardless, with the Suns’ recent momentum and home advantage, Phoenix enters this game as the favorites.

Suns injury report

Grayson Allen — Questionable (Right knee injury management)

Jordan Goodwin — Available (Left calf strain)

Dillon Brooks — Out (Left hand fracture)

Mark Williams — Out (Left foot third metatarsal stress reaction)

Bucks injury report

Bobby Portis — Questionable (Thoracic spine contusion)

Taurean Prince — Questionable (Neck surgery recovery)

Jericho Sims — Questionable (Right patella tendonitis)

Kevin Porter Jr. — Out (Right knee synovitis)

Alex Antetokounmpo — Out (G League two-way)

Cormac Ryan — Out (G League two-way)