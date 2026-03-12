The Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat come into this game off the back of six straight wins, the latest being the mammoth 150-129 win that featured Bam Adebayo’s monster 83-point performance.

Herro ended up missing the last game due to a left quadriceps injury, and once again finds himself on the official injury report. However, Herro is hardly the only player the Heat will potentially miss.

Rookie big man Kel'el Ware is questionable with a right shoulder strain, with Nikola Jovic (low back injury management), Norman Powell (right groin strain) and Andrew Wiggins (left big toe sesamoiditis) all out due to injuries. Terry Rozier is away from the team while Pelle Larsson is available despite left hip tightness.

For the Bucks, Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as questionable with right knee synovitis, while Bobby Portis is also questionable due to a thoracic spine contusion in his back. Center Jericho Sims carries a questionable tag with right patella tendonitis, while Alex Antetokounmpo and Cormac Ryan are both out while on G League two-way assignments.

Tyler Herro injury status vs. Bucks

Herro’s availability will be a gametime decision after missing the last game as a precaution. Herro has had multiple injury-related absences this season but has been an important offensive engine for Miami when available.

He is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting an impressive 50.0% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range. However, injuries have limited Herro to just 20 games this season, and fans will be hoping that does not prove to be the case hence.

Regardless, Miami comes into this game as the obvious favorites. The Bucks currently rank 25th in the NBA in defensive rating, while also sitting near the bottom of the league in defending the three-point line.

Milwaukee allows the 29th-most three-pointers made per game and ranks 28th in opponent three-point percentage, and Herro may have a field day if he ends up playing. The Bucks arrive in Miami after a 129–114 loss to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. They are currently 27–37 for the season and will once again look to Giannis Antetokounmpo to set the tempo.

Heat injury report

Tyler Herro — Questionable (Left Quadriceps; Soreness)

Kel’el Ware — Questionable (Right Shoulder; Strain)

Andrew Wiggins — Out (Left Big Toe; Sesamoiditis)

Norman Powell — Out (Right Groin; Strain)

Nikola Jovic — Out (Low Back; Injury Management)

Terry Rozier — Out (Not With Team)

Jahmir Young — Out (G League – Two-Way)

Pelle Larsson — Available (Left Hip; Tightness)

Bucks injury report

Kevin Porter Jr. — Questionable (Right Knee; Synovitis)

Bobby Portis — Questionable (Thoracic Spine Contusion)

Jericho Sims — Questionable (Right Patella; Tendonitis)

Alex Antetokounmpo — Out (G League – Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan — Out (G League – Two-Way)