The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t just beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night; they embarrassed them. But while Kawhi Leonard was busy putting up a historical masterpiece, the real fireworks started after the final buzzer sounded at the Intuit Dome.

In a game that featured Leonard going absolutely nuclear, the Clippers secured a 153-128 victory that was marred by a post-game altercation. Tensions finally boiled over as Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, and Bennedict Mathurin got into a heated exchange that required teammates and security to separate the groups. The frustration from the Minnesota Timberwolves' side was understandable, considering they had just been on the wrong end of one of the most efficient scoring displays in NBA history.

Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, and Bennedict Mathurin got in an altercation post-game 👀 pic.twitter.com/EAf5Y3T93J https://t.co/rwzwGhRYRu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2026

Kawhi Leonard was the catalyst for all that frustration. “The Klaw” finished with 45 points, five rebounds, and five assists, but the efficiency was the terrifying part. Leonard shot a blistering 15-of-20 from the field, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. He also knocked down 9-of-10 free throws, essentially scoring at will against a Minnesota defense that currently ranks among the league's elite.

While Anthony Edwards tried to keep pace with 36 points, the Timberwolves had no answer for a Clippers team that shot 63 percent as a unit. Julius Randle contributed 18 points in the loss, but the lack of defensive resistance clearly grated on the visiting squad. The post-game scuffle involving Mathurin and the Timberwolves' frontcourt duo seemed like a direct byproduct of the 25-point blowout.

For the Clippers, the win does more than just provide highlights; it moves them above the .500 mark for the first time since their abysmal 5-20 start. If Leonard continues to play at this “cyborg” level of efficiency, the rest of the Western Conference is going to have a lot more to worry about.