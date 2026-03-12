If there's one team bold enough to design a game plan dedicated to preventing Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from scoring 20+ points for the 127th consecutive game, it's Joe Mazzulla, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics. Brown was ejected in a 125-116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It happened in the first half, ending his night in a marquee matchup. Thursday's showdown against SGA and the Thunder presents a new challenge.

Without Jayson Tatum, who is ruled out in his first rest night since returning from a ruptured Achilles injury three games ago, Brown will walk into the Paycom Center ready to guide the Celtics to victory, as he has all season, to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. And a chance to end Gilgeous-Alexander's streak of most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history in Brown and the Celtics' first meeting against the defending champions.

It's almost fitting that Tatum has the night off, setting the stage for what should be another entertaining showdown between two MVP candidates. After tying Wilt Chamberlain's 63-year-old record, Gilgeous-Alexander's game-winning 3-pointer sent fellow leading candidate, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets home in a 129-126 Thunder victory. Now, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics get their first crack at the Thunder, led by the reigning MVP.

These are the kinds of storylines that Mazzulla uses to motivate his players. Not because the Celtics need the extra push, but because the 2024 champion competitiveness is a notch higher than most NBA head coaches.

While Mazzulla's stoic demeanor comes across as calm and steady, the Celtics head coach's drive to win sometimes oozes onto the floor during games, albeit to contest a call, congratulate his player, or help shave seconds off an inbound play.

Given the opportunity to spoil Gilgeous-Alexander's night in a Celtics win is seen as a unique challenge to Joe Mazzulla, beating the defending champion Thunder would be even better. However, doing both feels least likely, given that Shai is second-best in points per game (31.7) this season and hasn't scored less than 20 since November 2024.

How can the Celtics limit SGA to less than 20 points and win?

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 38 points and a career-high 15 assists in a three-point win against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, cementing his spot as the leading MVP candidate. Gilgeous-Alexander has the best supporting cast he's ever had, which was extenuated in a win without All-Star Chet Holmgren and All-NBA forward Jalen Williams.

Jaylin Williams, or J-Will, as Thunder fans call him, connected on a career-high seven threes en route to 29 points. Ajay Mitchell, in his first game since January, led the bench with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Jared McCain, a Thunder steal at the trade deadline, added 13 points, including three triples, as he continues to be a consistent scoring threat since his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

McCain is shooting at a 43.3% clip from deep. Isaiah Joe is averaging a career-best 11.1 points, including 41.0% from three. Chet Holmgren, amid his first All-Star season, is playing the best basketball of his career. However, when it comes to limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, expect Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown to help in staying in front of the 2025 Finals MVP.

Still, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has to deal with the Thunder's wack-a-mole of scoring threats, including veteran Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, and Cason Wallace.

SGA could easily surpass his career-high 15 assists without scoring 20 points against the Celtics to secure a Thunder win. For the Celtics to pull off both, Derrick White and Neemias Queta aren't concerning on defense; rather, the need is to have guys like Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, and Hugo Gonzalez playing their best on both ends of the floor.

Efficient shooting is critical, transition defense, more so, as Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder thrive off missed shots and defensive stops that trigger their electric offense. The Celtics have the league's top-5 defense this season.

Winners of seven of their last 10 games, the Celtics will look to send a message to Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Thunder, while perhaps watching a 63-year-old record remain tied.