All season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs have been battling for position at the top of the NBA power rankings and the Western Conference standings. Right behind these two powerhouses in the West are the Los Angeles Lakers, who have seemed to find a groove late in the NBA season to rise into the top five of the power rankings for the first time all year.

Luka Doncic continues to lead the league in scoring, and he has been the catalyst behind the Lakers' recent success, leading his team to five straight wins, including a close 127-125 overtime win against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

In fact, Doncic was the one who won this game for the Lakers and kept their win streak alive before heading on a tough six-game road trip, one that could help them possibly expand their lead for the much-coveted 3-seed in the conference.

LUKA DONCIC FOR THE WIN 🤯pic.twitter.com/cbtnkMur28 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 15, 2026

“Just a big-time shot by a f***ing generational player,” LeBron James told reporters after the win against Denver. “We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy's hands. So, it's going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him and in a Lakers uniform.”

Despite their struggles after the All-Star break, the Lakers have kicked things into high gear, knowing that they need to finish third in the West to boost their championship aspirations.

Los Angeles has not only won five straight games, but also eight of its last nine overall since a three-game losing streak to Boston, Orlando, and Phoenix. As good as Doncic has been, Austin Reaves has been right there with him helping take this team to new levels on offense.

Although LeBron is always going to have the attention cast on him, he has actually been comfortable in his role as the third string alongside Doncic and Reaves, allowing these two to really elevate the Lakers late in the year. During their five-game win streak, Reaves has averaged 27.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range.

Not to mention, Reaves has really stepped up defensively as of late. This has been the Lakers' Achilles heel all season, as their defensive woes have held them back from being in the championship conversation with other teams.

Head coach JJ Redick has to be pleased with what he's seeing on this end of the court right now, and should LA's defensive intensity increase, the sky's the limit for what they can achieve, given their three-headed monster on offense.

“Is ‘coalesce' a word? Is that the right word? For coming together?” Redick questioned reporters recently. “I think it feels like we're coalescing right now in a really nice way. Still got a long way to go, still got a long way to go, but certainly optimistic with how we handled this stretch of games.

“It's big time.”

The Lakers now find themselves inside the top five of the NBA power rankings with four weeks left in the regular season, and their eyes are locked onto keeping the momentum on their side with the Western Conference's 3-seed at stake.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 20 | Week 19 | Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

2025-26 Record: 53-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (W3), vs. BOS (W2), vs. MIN (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ORL (3/17), at BKN (3/18), at WAS (3/21)

The Thunder are back in the No. 1 spot of the NBA power rankings after close wins over Denver and Boston. Not to mention, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made history by passing Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive 20-point games in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 127th straight game with 20 points against the Celtics, and he narrowly lost this streak the very next game with exactly 20 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As good as SGA has been this season, and although he will likely win his second straight MVP award, the story in Oklahoma City has been this team's depth.

Ajay Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins, and Jaylin Williams have all exceeded expectations in elevated roles, and Jared McCain has been a perfect fit since coming over from the Philadelphia 76ers for nothing at the trade deadline. Since arriving in OKC, McCain has shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range, and he adds even more depth to the best bench in the NBA.

2. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2025-26 Record: 49-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (W9), vs. DEN (L5), vs. CHA (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (3/16), at SAC (3/17), vs. PHX (3/19), vs. IND (3/21)

The only reason the San Antonio Spurs dropped a spot behind the Thunder is because of their loss to Denver this past week and Oklahoma City's win over the same team. Still, this doesn't impact the Spurs' chances of competing for a championship, as they are still widely expected to meet the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

After some key tests at home, all of which (except Denver) the Spurs passed comfortably, this team now enters a stretch where five of their next eight games are against teams below .500 on the season to close out March.

With Victor Wembanyama continuing to elevate his play on both ends, as well as the Spurs' youngsters in Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant becoming more comfortable in their secondary roles, San Antonio looks very strong heading into the postseason.

3. Boston Celtics (-)

2025-26 Record: 44-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L9), at OKC (L2), vs. WAS (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (3/16), vs. GSW (3/18), at MEM (3/20), vs. MIN (3/22)

Two tests on the road against the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the NBA power rankings did not go the Boston Celtics' way, but they were able to come away with a win this past week against the Washington Wizards, because who isn't beating that team right now?

As things stand, the Celtics are four games back of the Detroit Pistons with 15 games remaining. However, only three of these games are against teams below .500, so Joe Mazzulla's group will need to lock in for the final few weeks of the regular season if they are to have a chance at claiming the 1-seed in the East.

With Jayson Tatum continuing to return to form, the Celtics have what they need to make a real push for the Eastern Conference Finals yet again.

4. Detroit Pistons (-)

2025-26 Record: 48-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W38), vs. PHI (W22), vs. MEM (W16), at TOR (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (3/17), at WAS (3/19), vs. GSW (3/20)

The Pistons' road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday was alarming for several reasons. Aside from their 3-point inefficiencies continuing to stick out, the Raptors took the fight to the top team in the East on the glass, outrebounding Detroit 48-39 and stockpiling 20 offensive rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart being out obviously impacted the Pistons' rebounding abilities in this game, but this could be the blueprint many teams look at regarding how to beat this top team heading into the postseason.

5. Los Angeles Lakers (+5)

2025-26 Record: 42-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (W14), vs. CHI (W12), vs. DEN (W2/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (3/16), at HOU (3/18), at MIA (3/19), at ORL (3/21)

This has been the best stretch of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have defeated the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets during their current five-game win streak.

Not only are Doncic and Reaves playing their best basketball of the season together, but LeBron has been very willing to take a step back, save his energy for the playoffs, and be the “glue guy” in a sense to allow his two teammates to lead Los Angeles.

Although the Lakers' defense stepped up during the first three games of their win streak, this is still a major area of concern. After all, Los Angeles surrendered 130 points to the Chicago Bulls and 125 points to the Denver Nuggets over its last two games.

Come time for the playoffs, the Lakers won't be able to operate under the mindset that they will outscore everyone and not pay attention to defense. This upcoming six-game road trip, starting with two in Houston, will be very telling as to whether the Lakers are legit or not.

6. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 41-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L3), vs. HOU (W36), at SAS (W5), at LAL (L2/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (3/17), at MEM (3/18), vs. TOR (3/20), vs. POR (3/22)

A brutal six-game stretch against top-10 teams in the NBA power rankings resulted in the Nuggets going 3-3. The highlight of these six games for Denver was a 136-131 win on the road against the Spurs after trailing by as many as 20 points.

Nikola Jokic has been on a tear as of late, recording four straight triple-doubles, and Aaron Gordon's 27-point outing was his best offensive performance since returning from his hamstring injury.

Once Peyton Watson returns, which the Nuggets are hoping will be this week, Denver will finally be whole again. Hopefully, for their sake, everyone will remain healthy and be able to get their legs under them in time for the playoffs, as this team is too talented to be up and down.

The Nuggets are the team currently outside the top five of the NBA power rankings with the best chance to win it all this year, but injuries continue to hinder their odds.

7. New York Knicks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 44-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L8), at UTA (W17), at IND (W9), vs. GSW (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. IND (3/17), at BKN (3/20), vs. WAS (3/22)

Should we be concerned about the New York Knicks? Consistency and will to fight have been two major problems for the Knicks all season, and they seem to go through stretches where they don't play to their full potential. That is exactly what happened on Sunday against the G League Warriors.

With their full starting five and everyone healthy except Deuce McBride, the Knicks barely escaped the Golden State Warriors, who only had six regular contract players, three two-way players, and one on a 10-day contract, at home in Madison Square Garden.

Say what you want about this, but it's yet another example of why it's hard to trust New York looking ahead to the playoffs. A dominant, recent 142-103 win over Denver is overshadowed by struggling performances against Indiana and Golden State to end this past week.

The good news for the Knicks is that they can get back on track and not worry about high-level competition for a bit, as they will play four straight games against some of the worst teams in the NBA power rankings.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 41-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W14), at ORL (L6), at DAL (W33), vs. DAL (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (3/17), at CHI (3/19), at NOP (3/21)

Two days after defeating the Dallas Mavericks by 33 points, the Cleveland Cavaliers returned home and proceeded to lose by 10 points to the Mavs, who really have no intention of winning games right now. Cooper Flagg led the way with 27 points, and the Cavs' 6 turnovers resulted in 25 points the other way for Dallas.

This is an area of concern for the Cavaliers looking toward the playoffs, as their recklessness on offense and inability to always value possessions can lead to struggles.

It will be interesting to see where the Cavs end up in the standings, especially since there are still some unknowns about James Harden's fit and this team's overall potential.

9. Houston Rockets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 41-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W14), at DEN (L36), vs. NOP (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (3/16), vs. LAL (3/18), vs. ATL (3/20), vs. MIA (3/21)

It has been almost three weeks since the Houston Rockets won back-to-back games. This team has alternated wins and losses since Feb. 26, and each loss during this span, except for a two-point loss in overtime to the Golden State Warriors, has been by double digits.

Outside of Kevin Durant, the Rockets are a highly questionable offensive team, especially with Alperen Sengun taking a step back this season and not being as aggressive when it comes to hunting opportunities to score in the paint.

The Rockets tend to defer to Durant a lot, which limits their overall offensive potential to swing the ball around and play to their strengths as a jump-shooting team. Two straight home games against the Lakers to begin the week will be a clear sign as to where the Rockets stand in the West.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (-1)

2025-26 Record: 41-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L14), at LAC (L25), at GSW (W10), at OKC (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (3/17), vs. UTA (3/18), vs. POR (3/20), at BOS (3/22)

All season, the story surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves has been about how good a defensive team they are. The metrics obviously support this and say the Wolves are among the better defensive teams in the NBA, but the eye test says otherwise.

Since the start of March, Minnesota ranks 24th in defensive rating, and it recently gave up 153 points to the LA Clippers. Offensively, the Timberwolves have not been much better, as they rank 18th in offensive rating over their last eight games and are struggling to find production outside of Anthony Edwards.

That is why it's hard to view the Wolves as a threatening team right now.

11. Orlando Magic (+2)

2025-26 Record: 38-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (W6), vs. WAS (W5/OT), at MIA (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (3/16), vs. OKC (3/17), at CHA (3/19), vs. LAL (3/21)

One of the hottest teams in the NBA right now is the Orlando Magic, who have won seven straight games and recently overtook the Toronto Raptors for the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Paolo Banchero has been fantastic as of late, but the Magic's overall depth has been stepping up with Franz Wagner still out of the lineup due to his ankle injury. Jalen Suggs is healthy and playing at a high level, and second-year wing Tristan da Silva has been fantastic in his secondary role, helping fill the gaps around this team's stars.

Since the start of March, the Magic have found their identity on defense, ranking fourth in the league in defensive rating.

12. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2025-26 Record: 38-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L14), at NOP (L11), vs. PHX (W7), vs. DET (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (3/18), at DEN (3/20), at PHX (3/22)

Will a win against Detroit finally give the Toronto Raptors some momentum to get back up to form before the playoffs? This group was struggling before taking down the East's top team on Sunday, and the Raptors needed this win to avoid falling into the play-in region of the standings.

An upcoming five-game road trip will decide the Raptors' fate this season, as games against Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles will dictate whether they will be a play-in team in the East or whether they will claim an actual playoff spot.

Toronto is too talented an offensive team to have the struggles they've shown over their last handful of games. Over their last 11 games, the Raptors have scored at least 119 points five times. Although they are 5-0 in these games, they are 0-6 during this span when they don't score 119 points.

13. Miami Heat (-1)

2025-26 Record: 38-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W21), vs. MIL (W7), vs. ORL (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (3/17), vs. LAL (3/19), at HOU (3/21)

Before losing to the Magic on Saturday, the Miami Heat had won seven straight games and had momentarily moved out of the play-in region of the standings. With Toronto defeating Detroit on Sunday, the Heat are now a half-game behind the Raptors for the 6-seed in the East.

Everything seems to be going right for the Heat right now, especially after Bam Adebayo's historic 83-point performance against Washington. Then again, Miami played just two games against winning teams during its seven-game win streak.

These next five games will tell the tale of the Heat for the rest of the year, as they will face five straight playoff-like situations. The Heat will need their offense to stay red-hot, as they have averaged 124.1 points per game over their last eight games, the third-highest scoring average in the league during this span.

14. Phoenix Suns (-)

2025-26 Record: 39-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (W15), at IND (W15), at TOR (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BOS (3/16), at MIN (3/17), at SAS (3/19), vs. MIL (3/21), vs. TOR (3/22)

The Phoenix Suns handled business recently against teams with losing records before falling on the road at Toronto. Now 1.5 games behind Minnesota for the 6-seed, the Suns will face a tough stretch of five games in seven days, including a road game against the Wolves on Tuesday.

Devin Booker is doing everything he can to lead the Suns, but without Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams late in the season, Phoenix has struggled to find consistent offense at times throughout the course of games.

15. Atlanta Hawks (+3)

2025-26 Record: 36-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W12), vs. BKN (W11), vs. MIL (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (3/16), at DAL (3/18), at HOU (3/20), vs. GSW (3/21)

The longest active win streak in the NBA stands at nine games. That streak currently belongs to the Atlanta Hawks, who have been the hottest team in the NBA and are just two games back of getting out of the play-in region of the standings.

Jalen Johnson and the Hawks are playing their best basketball of the year, and what makes this team so dangerous is their ability to spread the wealth on offense and defend at a high level because of their length.

It will be interesting to see if the Hawks can come away with a home win against the Magic on Monday night, not only to extend their winning streak to 10 games but also to pull ever so closer to an actual playoff spot in the East.

16. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 34-34 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W2), at SAC (W8), at SAS (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (3/17), vs. ORL (3/19), vs. MEM (3/21)

The Charlotte Hornets have come back to reality after their recent six-game winning streak, and while they have been losing some games, others in the East that they are next to in the standings have been winning.

Now 4.5 games back of the 6-seed, the Hornets will likely end up in the East's play-in tournament and have to fight for a playoff spot. However, this team can keep up offensively with anyone in the league, and their scrappy play makes them dangerous in these one-game, winner-takes-all scenarios.

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This Charlotte team is one nobody wants to see in the playoffs or the play-in tournament.

17. Los Angeles Clippers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 34-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W8), vs. MIN (W25), vs. CHI (W11), vs. SAC (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (3/16), at NOP (3/18), at NOP (3/19), at DAL (3/21)

Kawhi Leonard has been sensational for the LA Clippers. Not only is he healthy, but the 34-year-old star recorded his 45th straight game with 20-plus points.

The Clippers return home from their four-game road trip and will play nine of their next 10 games in front of their home faithful, where they are 19-14 this season. This is a prime opportunity for the Clippers to put together some momentum and pull closer to the Suns for the 7-seed in the Western Conference.

18. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 37-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L14), vs. MEM (W10), at DET (L22), vs. BKN (W7), vs. POR (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (3/17), at SAC (3/19), at UTA (3/21)

The Philadelphia 76ers are a mess. Although they found ways to win against Brooklyn and Portland to end this past week, the fact of the matter is that this team is decimated by injuries right now.

Joel Embiid has no timeline for his return from an oblique injury, Tyrese Maxey is out indefinitely with his finger injury, and now Kelly Oubre Jr. could miss the remainder of the regular season with an elbow injury.

At this point, it's hard to see the 76ers being anything more than a play-in team and missing the playoffs without their stars.

19. Golden State Warriors (-2)

2025-26 Record: 32-35 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (L3), vs. CHI (L6/OT), vs. MIN (L10) at NYK (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (3/16), at BOS (3/18), at DET (3/20), at ATL (3/21)

Stephen Curry turned 38 years old on Saturday, and he missed his 17th straight game on Sunday due to his ongoing right knee issues.

The good news for the Warriors is that Curry is trending in the right direction and is with the team for their current six-game road trip and could return before the Dubs return home. However, the season may be lost at this point for Golden State.

Although the Warriors fought hard with their depleted lineup on Sunday against the Knicks, they are now two full games behind the Clippers for the 8-seed and are guaranteed to be a play-in team. Even if the Warriors do win their way into the playoffs, it's hard to imagine they can take down either Oklahoma City or San Antonio in a seven-game series.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2025-26 Record: 32-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (L2), vs. UTA (W10), at PHI (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (3/16), at IND (3/18), at MIN (3/20), at DEN (3/22)

Despite the Warriors' struggles and continued losses, the Portland Trail Blazers have been unable to make up ground and pass them for the 9-seed in the West.

Portland has not won back-to-back games since before the All-Star break, and Sunday's loss on the road against a depleted 76ers team will surely hurt the Blazers' confidence. The only good news is that the Trail Blazers can begin the week with back-to-back games against teams intentionally trying to lose, so their drought of back-to-back wins may finally come to an end.

21. Chicago Bulls (+2)

2025-26 Record: 27-40 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (W6/OT), at LAL (L12), at LAC (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (3/16), vs. TOR (3/18), vs. CLE (3/19)

Although the Chicago Bulls have been competitive as of late, this team is just about a week or so away from officially being eliminated from postseason contention.

Still, Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis have been playing hard and putting together some of their best performances of the season late in the year. This is definitely reassuring for Billy Donovan and management as they look ahead to the offseason and the 2026-27 season.

22. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

2025-26 Record: 22-46 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W11), at HOU (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (3/16), vs. LAC (3/18), vs. LAC (3/19), vs. CLE (3/21)

Another team that isn't going to make the postseason but has been competitive lately is the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since Dejounte Murray made his return from an Achilles injury he suffered last year, the Pelicans have won six of their last 10 games, including a home win against Toronto this past week.

Murray has been fantastic, averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor. Expect there to be some teams interested in trading for the athletic guard entering the offseason.

23. Dallas Mavericks (+2)

2025-26 Record: 23-45 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L12), at MEM (W8), vs. CLE (L33), at CLE (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (3/16), vs. ATL (3/18), vs. LAC (3/21)

The Dallas Mavericks ended their eight-game losing streak with a win on the road against a tanking Memphis Grizzlies team, and then, after losing by 33 points at home to the Cavs, Dallas somehow pulled off a 10-point road win against Donovan Mitchell's crew.

Cooper Flagg was fantastic in this game on Sunday, scoring 27 points and adding 10 assists to his name as well. This was Flagg's second double-double of the season with points and assists.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 28-39 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L15), at MIA (L7), at ATL (L23), vs. IND (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (3/17), at UTA (3/19), at PHX (3/21)

It is time for the Milwaukee Bucks to shut Giannis Antetokounmpo down for the season. This team is closing in on officially being eliminated from postseason play, and Giannis suffered a new injury in Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks have only won two of their last 10 games, with these wins coming against Indiana and Utah. That doesn't really say too much about where this team stands in the NBA power rankings.

25. Brooklyn Nets (+2)

2025-26 Record: 17-50 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W11), vs. DET (L38), at ATL (L11), at PHI (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (3/16), vs. OKC (3/18), vs. NYK (3/20), at SAC (3/22)

Egor Demin put together a really solid and respectable rookie season for the tanking Brooklyn Nets, but the team announced recently that he will miss the remainder of the season due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The team also announced that Day'Ron Sharpe, who continues to develop into a key big man, would miss the rest of the year with a thumb sprain.

And thus, the Nets' tanking job is all but complete at this point.

26. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

2025-26 Record: 23-43 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (L11), at PHI (L10), vs. DAL (L8), at DET (L16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (3/16), vs. DEN (3/18), vs. BOS (3/20), at CHA (3/21)

Although the Nets are clearly worse than the Grizzlies, Memphis just lost to them, so I guess they have to fall below Brooklyn in the NBA power rankings by default?

At this point, nobody really cares, as the Grizzlies, like so many others around them in these rankings, have their eyes fixated on the NBA Draft lottery on Mother's Day.

27. Sacramento Kings (+3)

2025-26 Record: 18-51 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W5), vs. CHA (L8), at LAC (W9), vs. UTA (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (3/17), vs. PHI (3/19), vs. BKN (3/22)

Over his last three games, Russell Westbrook has averaged 17.0 points, 10.3 assists, and 10.0 rebounds per game, helping lead the Sacramento Kings to wins over Chicago and Indiana. In fact, Westbrook has been so good that the Kings had to shut him down to stop winning.

For some reason, the Kings think winning four of their last five games is good, when in reality, this could prevent them from being one of the three worst teams in the league and sharing equal odds for the top pick in the draft lottery.

28. Utah Jazz (-2)

2025-26 Record: 20-48 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W3), vs. NYK (L17), at POR (L10), at SAC (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (3/18), vs. MIL (3/19), vs. PHI (3/21)

Only four of the Utah Jazz's remaining 14 games are against teams below .500 this season. That is good news for the Jazz, as they are not trying to win any more games this season.

It seems like Utah may wind up getting its wish, especially since Keyonte George is now out with a hamstring strain and will likely miss the rest of the season.

29. Washington Wizards (-1)

2025-26 Record: 16-50 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L21), at ORL (L5/OT), at BOS (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (3/16), vs. DET (3/17), vs. DET (3/19), vs. OKC (3/21)

The Washington Wizards have now lost 11 straight games, the second-longest active losing streak in the NBA.

Despite having no reason to be competitive and try to win, Alex Sarr returned to the lineup for the Wizards and has looked solid in his limited minutes. Washington is still hoping to see Sarr play at least one game alongside Anthony Davis before the end of the regular season.

30. Indiana Pacers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 15-53 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (L5), vs. PHX (L15), vs. NYK (L9), at MIL (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NYK (3/17), vs. POR (3/18), at SAS (3/21)

And now, losers of 13 straight games: the Indiana Pacers.

Since trading their 2026 first-round pick for Ivica Zubac before the trade deadline, the Pacers have gone 2-15 and are trying their hardest to lose every game to end up with a top-four pick, as doing so would allow them to retain their draft pick this year.

Speaking of Zubac, he made his Pacers debut on Thursday and has played in three straight games, averaging 9.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game.